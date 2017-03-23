Chinese customer insisted on the controversial choice.
Animal rights activists, look away now. A Ford Mustang customer in China has commissioned his "real Mustang" in… well, "real mustang." The interior has been fully decked out in Mustang leather – and some bits still feature the hairy bits from the mustang horse that once roamed free.
Vilner admits it’s a “somewhat controversial” undertaking, but its Chinese shop decided the customer is always right. So horse leather was used to fully cover the seats and steering wheel, gearlever and handbrake. The sides of the seats carry the horsehair and it’s all been fully hand-perforated by the Chinese craftspeople.
The leather is complemented by Alcantara, while the roof lining is itself distinctive: it carries two hand-painted cobras, again by customer request. To add a finishing touch, Vilner stamped out a metal plate for the dash, containing the serial number and an enraged Mk1 Mustang image.
Under the bonnet is the 5.0-liter V8, producing the stock 422 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 325 pound-feet (440 Newton meters) of torque. The owner is something of a Mustang convert, hence the commission of this unique conversion. We’ve heard of some strange aftermarket projects, but this one is among the strangest yet. Let us know your thoughts on this Mustang that’s just that bit more mustang than most...
Source: Vilner