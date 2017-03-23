Towards the end of last year, Opel announced its intentions to introduce the all-new Corsa in 2019, but that was back when the Rüsselsheim-based marque was still part of the General Motors family. There might be a change of plan now that PSA is calling the shots as it might decide make some engineering tweaks in a bid to achieve economies of scales while it’s concomitantly working on the Corsa F and the new Peugeot 208. The French supermini has been around since 2012, so a new model will arrive before the end of the decade. As a matter of fact, a test mule of the next-gen 208 was spotted just last week.

Getting back to the new Corsa F, these latest spy shots allow us to take a peek inside for the very first time. As you can see, the cabin is a work in progress at this point since it combines bits and pieces of the current car (such as the steering wheel) with components that are being developed for the new model. The most important change noticeable so far is the relocation of the touchscreen for the infotainment system. It now sits higher on the center console, and that’s a good thing since it will reduce distractions.

Many cars on sale today have that controversial tablet-style screen sitting on top of the dash, which although sticks out like a sore thumb, it’s efficient in the sense that the driver can still (mostly) keep his eyes on the road. Opel is not going down that road with the new Corsa as the display is going to be integrated in the dashboard.

The adoption of all-digital instrument clusters like Audi’s fancy 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit will make the infotainment’s screen less important since the driver will have most of the relevant data right in front of him. It’s too soon to say whether the Corsa will have one as optional equipment, but for what it’s worth, the new 208 might get it taking into account PSA is already implementing its second generation of the very cool i-Cockpit as seen in the new 3008.

While the Corsa on sale today is essentially a thoroughly facelifted iteration of the previous generation, the 2019 car will be all-new. An array of three- and four-cylinder engines will power the supermini and chances are all of them are going to be turbocharged. A weight loss is also expected, even though the new Corsa will likely grow a bit to free up more space inside the cabin.

P.S. That sturdy laptop holder won’t be there on the production car, nor will be the red emergency button.

Photos: Automedia