Audi Bringing Five NSU Models To Techno Classica Exhibition

The biggest classic car exhibition in the world is fast approaching – the Techno Classica in Essen, Germany, is scheduled for April 5 to April 9. The show will be visited by Audi and the brand is going to present five history NSU models.

For those unfamiliar with the history of Audi, NSU is one of the companies that laid the foundation of the brand we know today. In 1969, the Neckarsulm-based marque was acquired by Volkswagen and merged with Auto Union to form Audi NSU Auto Union AG, ultimately Audi.

But before that, NSU was one of the leading motorcycle manufacturers in the world. In 1957, following more than 30 years of absence from the automobile business, NSU revealed its first new four-wheeled model, the Prinz.

Two representatives of the Prinz family will be exhibited in Essen – the Prinz 30, built in 1962, and the Sport Prinz, manufactured in 1964. They will share Audi’s stand with an NSU 1000 TTS from 1970 and two examples of the NSU Ro 80, built in 1969 and 1977 respectively.







The Ro 80 is also quite an interesting vehicle. It is powered by a twin-rotor Wankel engine and was revealed at the 1967 IAA in Frankfurt – after nearly five years on the drawing board. It was the first German vehicle to be named Car of the Year from an international jury. Produced between 1967 and 1977, the Ro 80 was the last model NSU constructed and designed, and was delivered to more than 37,000 customers.

In addition to the five NSU vehicles, Audi will also exhibit and sell 333 examples of the Ru 80 in 1:43 scale. If you like Audi’s more modern and extreme products, or if you are not able to visit the Essen show, just take a look at Amalgam’s collection of super detailed 1:8 Audis.

Source: Audi