If you want a sportier look for your Ford Edge without going all the way to the Edge Sport trim level, say hello to the new SEL Sport Appearance package. Introduced today for the 2018 Edge, the pack brings more equipment and visual add-ons to Ford’s crossover.

The upgrades begin with 10-spoke 19-inch wheels; the Edge SEL comes standard with 18s and the Edge Sport has 20-inch rolling stock. The Sport Appearance pack also paints the grille surround, mirrors, rear spoiler, and skid plates in Magnetic Metallic, while the headlights and side-window trim are blacked out. Inside the cabin, look for gray-and-umber cloth upholstery. Ford says it chose to offer cloth seats on this highly optioned car because customers in hot climates, like Texas, prefer cloth over leather seats in the heat of summer.

Opting for the Sport Appearance package also gives buyers a lot of features that are otherwise optional on the Edge SEL, including the Sync 3 infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, black roof rails, and a power liftgate.

As on the regular 2018 Ford Edge SEL, buyers can pick between two engines. The standard 2.0-liter EcoBoost inline-four produces 245 horsepower (183 kilowatts) and 275 pound-feet (372 Newton-meters) of torque, while the optional 3.5-liter V6 packs 280 hp (208 kw) and 250 lb-ft (334 Nm). Both front- and all-wheel-drive models are available, both of which come with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The SEL Sport Appearance package is a $1,295 option and will be available from this fall.

Source: Ford