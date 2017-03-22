Ford today introduces the 2018 Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package at the Dallas Fort Worth Auto Show – giving customers a stylish new way to personalize their Edge.
This new addition to the SEL series offers a sportier look inside and out, and boasts features like a cloth interior and high-tech capabilities. It offers more choice in the Edge lineup, which includes SE, SEL, Titanium and Sport series.
“Our SEL Sport Appearance Package on Edge is an opportunity to provide customers with a vehicle that meets their high expectations while giving them more choice,” said Edge brand marketing manager Angela Canales. “Being thoughtful about design and feature combinations means we’re giving them the look and the technology they’re after at an affordable price.”
Beyond new looks, the SEL Sport Appearance Package also is functional. The decision to offer a cloth interior on a higher series model that features more standard equipment and technology comes at the request of customers who reside in markets with more extreme weather conditions. Dallas averages more than 230 sunny days a year, and because cloth seating materials tend to be more comfortable in the heat, Edge sells about 5 percent more non-leather seats in Dallas than the national average. With the Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package, customers no longer have to choose between leather-bound comfort and technology.
The new Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package combines premium interior materials with available SEL features including SYNC® 3 with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, premium audio, rear camera and reverse sensing system. Additional available features include a panoramic vista roof, black roof rack side rails, navigation, blind spot monitoring system and hands-free power liftgate.
Powerful exterior styling on Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package can be combined with a standard twin-scroll 2.0-liter EcoBoost® or optional 3.5-liter Ti-VCT V6 engine. The package includes:
Unique 10-spoke 19-inch Magnetic Metallic-painted wheels
Magnetic Metallic-painted grille surround
Magnetic Metallic-painted mirror caps
Magnetic Metallic-painted rear spoiler
Magnetic Metallic-painted front and rear skid plates
Blacked-out headlamp bezels
Blacked-out side window trim
The new polished look creates a unique passenger experience by featuring Mayan Gray fabric seat coverings with Umber-colored Miko® sueded cloth perforated inserts, complemented by Umber contrast stitching. Adding to the bold interior styling, a handsome custom Copper Sands textured appliqué carries the color theme to the dash, while carpets are custom-embroidered with an Umber “Edge” logo.
Another eye-catching feature of the package – the unique front seat head restraint backing – is finished in Umber-colored Miko sueded cloth.
“We decided to bring some color up to eye level for visual excitement,” said Mark Conforzi, Ford design chief for vehicle personalization.
Edge continues to help drive the midsize crossover utility segment, shattering a sales record last year with 134,588 vehicles sold – an 8 percent increase over 2015.
The 2018 Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package carries a suggested option price of $1,295 and will be available this fall.