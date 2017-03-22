No estimates yet, but it will definitely be expensive.

The first Ford Mustang hardtop ever built rolled of the production line in Dearborn in 1965. It wore the serial number 00002, following a convertible before it, and now it will head to auction as part of the Mecum Indianapolis sale in May where it could fetch some serious cash.

Wearing its original Caspian Blue exterior, the Mustang coupe in question began assembly at Ford’s Allen Park, Michigan plant where another 180 or so pre-production examples were being built. It was eventually transferred to Dearborn, half finished, where the final assembly would be completed and the VIN designation would be assigned. This one wears the VIN number 5F07U100002, the first ever assigned to a production hardtop.

The car was slated for delivery to Brown Brothers Ford in Vancouver, Canada. But due to a shipping error, it somehow ended up at Whitehorse Motors in the Yukon Territory later that May, nearly a month after the Mustang’s April 17 debut. The dealership used it as a demo car for a few months before it was sold in the spring of 1965.

This Mustang is one of just a handful of surviving pre-production examples, and has had 13 owners since new. In 1997, it was purchased by Mustang historian and its current consigner, Bob Fria, who spent just over two years restoring the car, bringing it back up to original standards. It even comes complete with the date-coded 170 cubic-inch six-cylinder engine and the three-speed manual gearbox.

Mecum doesn’t give an estimate on the car, but given its rarity, expect it to see some big numbers when it crosses the auction block. The Mecum Indianapolis auction will take place from May 16 to 21, 2017.

Source: Mecum

