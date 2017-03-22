Customers can watch their oysters get shucked from the back of an Expert cargo van.
The new Peugeot Expert cargo van was designed to do it all, so says the French automaker. In living up to those expectations, the company teamed up with Veronique Gillardeau and her company Gillardeua to a create a luxury food truck experience unlike any other.
Working closely with the Gillardeua company, the Peugeot Lab Design Team created a traveling oyster bar with the goal to develop a new, more personal customer experience on the streets. Customers are able to watch the oysters being prepared thanks to an innovative sliding countertop that extends to the rear of the vehicle, which can be set up by a single person in just minutes.
Along with the unique countertop, designers included a sink, fridge, storage facilities, a water heater, and a fold-out bar with 204 cubic-feet (5.8 cubic meters) of usable space. The countertop itself is 1.9-meters (6.2-feet) high and stretches out to 4.96-meters (16.27-feet) in length. It even works well in underground car parks, according to Peugeot.
"The design of the Peugeot Bistrot du Lion food truck, which I found out about soon after it was presented in April 2015, really impressed me. I wanted to be able to offer tasting sessions at markets with a 'traveling shop' that was stylish, modern and practical. Explaining our work to my customers has allowed me to continue trying new things," said Véronique Gillardeau, co-director of the company.
The build, dubbed "La Marcelle," was commissioned on International Women’s Day, March 8 2017, and can be see in Bourcefranc-le-Chapus, a small town in France on the coast facing the island of Oleron. But Peugeot promises that it "will not remain the only one of a kind."
Source: Peugeot