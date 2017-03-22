The company also refreshes the Yaris with an updated look and improves the interior tech.

While Honda, Chrysler, and Kia have new generations of their minivans on the market, Toyota is sticking by the existing Sienna but keeping things fresh with mild revisions for it at the New York Auto Show. At the other end of the size spectrum, company also has updates for the little Yaris so that customers wanting a small vehicle can still have a big list of available equipment.

The updated front end is by far the most obvious part of this refresh. Toyota’s fits a new fascia and grille that takes minor cues from recent models like the Mirai. The look might be rather polarizing among buyers, though. The massive mouth near the road doesn’t fit with the rest of the minivan’s conservative design, and the new parts make the model like a giant handheld vacuum going down the road. 

2018 Toyota Sienna


Minivans are more about utility than styling, and Toyota makes an effort to make the 2018 Sienna more comfortable for occupants. Starting from the mid-grade SE trim, a new laminated windshield reduces noise, vibration, and harshness. The higher-end Limited grade now has acoustic glass for the front row of seats, too. Five USB ports now cover the three rows of seats, too.

2018 Toyota Sienna


Various versions of Toyota’s Entune 3.0 infotainment system are now part of the standard features list. On the L, LE, SE and XLE trims, it includes a connected navigation system. The LE, SE, and XLE grades also have an on-board Wi-Fi hot spot. The Limited has improved navigation over the rest and an improved stereo, including a 10.1-inch subwoofer – this most advanced tech is optional on the SE and XLE. The range-topping Limited Premium model is available with a Bird’s Eye View monitor for easier maneuvering in tight spots.

Families can feel more secure in the 2018 Sienna because the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance tech is now a standard feature. It includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with steering assist, automatic high beams, and a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection.

2018 Toyota Yaris


The updates for the 2018 Yaris aren’t nearly as extensive. The hatchback also has a similarly styled front fascia as the Sienna, but the look fits the smaller vehicle better. At the back, new taillights and revisions for the rear bumper also update the model’s look. Inside, there’s a 6.1-inch Entune infotainment system on the L and LE trims. The SE has a 7-inch screen. A version of the Toyota Safety Sense suite is also now standard, including a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and automatic high beams.

Source: Toyota

Be part of something big