Toyota Brings Swagger and Sportiness to New York International Auto Show With Debut of 2018 Sienna Van and Yaris Hatchback

Sienna to Receive Standard Toyota Safety Sense™ (TSS-P), Updated Entune™ 3.0 Multimedia, and Redesigned Front-End Styling

Yaris adds Sporty Styling Enhancements and New Safety and Convenience Features





March 22, 2017

TORRANCE, Calif. March 22, 2017 - - Large and small. Swagger and sportiness. That is what Toyota will be rolling into their display at the 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) next month with the debut of two freshened models, the 2018 Sienna van and subcompact Yaris hatchback.

Sienna, the top-selling van in the U.S. for the past two years, is assembled in America’s heartland at Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Princeton, Ind. It is an ideal family-friendly van, with a choice of seven- or eight seat cabin configurations, ample cargo space and an array of safety, comfort and convenience features. Powered by a 3.5-liter V6 producing 296 horsepower and 263 lb.-ft. of torque, Sienna is available in L, LE, SE, XLE and Limited grades. For active families on the go, Sienna remains the only van in the segment with available all-wheel-drive (AWD).

The fuel-efficient Yaris hatchback represents a great value for buyers on a budget as it is the Toyota brand’s least expensive model, yet it is equipped with many standard safety and convenience features. Among the many standard carryover safety features is Toyota Safety Sense- C™ (TSS-C), a trio of driver-assist technologies that helps drivers get from point “A” to point “B” with safety assurance. TSS-C technologies include Toyota’s Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert and Automatic High Beams.

Yaris offers both three-door and five-door body styles in three grades, the three-door L and LE, and the five-door Sporty SE.

Neither Sienna, nor Yaris rests on its laurels for 2018.



Sienna Swagger

One year after the 2017 model year Sienna van ushered in a powerful and efficient new powertrain and led the segment in 2016 calendar year sales, the 2018 model adds many styling, and technological safety and convenience features.

For 2018, TSS-P will be standard on all Sienna models. This multi-feature advanced active safety suite bundles cutting edge active safety technologies including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD), Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA); and Automatic High Beams (AHB).

Sienna drivers will enjoy enhanced connectivity and entertainment through the new Toyota Entune™ 3.0 multimedia system on all models, offering an enhanced set of connected vehicle technologies.

The Entune 3.0 system will feature navigation and App Suite Connect for everyone. The Sienna L, LE, SE and XLE grades will come standard with the Connected Navigation Scout GPS Link with Moving Maps. Sienna LE, SE, and XLE grades will come standard with the Entune Audio Plus, which includes Safety Connect, and Wi-Fi Connect. WiFi Connect will allow up to five mobile devices to connect using 4G LTE.

For those wanting it all, the Entune™ 3.0 Premium JBL Audio (available on SE and XLE and standard on Limited) adds Dynamic Navigation and Destination Assist and features new advancements in sound quality. Sound enhancements include Sound Staging, which positions speakers directly in front of the listener to help emulate a live concert venue; Low Frequency Sounds, made possible by an added 10.1-inch subwoofer; Clari-Fi, a technology that “un-compresses” music to help restore an audio track’s dynamic range; and nine speakers that are specifically tuned to cabin dimensions and materials.

Additional technology updates include:

Five USB ports covering all three rows

Updated Rear Seat Entertainment to include streaming capability for Android devices

Bird’s Eye View monitor (available on Limited Premium grade)

4.2-inch TFT multi-information display

Exterior styling is updated with a redesigned front fascia that includes a larger, lower grille and a larger fog light compartment to convey a stronger presence. Like the current Sienna SE grade, side lower rockers have also been added to all grades for a sportier appearance. Noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) improvements have been added to the SE grade with a laminated front windshield, and the Limited grade with new acoustic front row side glass.

The 2018 Sienna also offers nine exterior colors, including three new choices: Toasted Walnut Pearl, Alumina Jade Metallic, and Parisian Night Pearl.



Sporty Yaris

Designed and assembled in France, the Yaris builds on its European styling to add a sportier and more dynamic look for 2018. The updates start with both the L and LE grades receiving a new bold front fascia with a new grille and chrome accents. The SE grade will receive a sporty front fascia that features a new piano black mesh pattern grille surrounded by a chrome accent.

The refined new front is complemented by a modern restyled rear to help provide a wider look and stance. The rear design includes wider, horizontal tail lamps integrated into the rear door, new rear bumper with styling more in harmony with the rear door design, and a new lower bumper garnish with side reflectors to help portray a broader stance.

The SE is topped off with standard 16-inch Machined Alloy Wheels with dark accents.

Inside, the 2018 Yaris receives substantial audio and convenience updates that start with the L grade upgrading to a standard tilt, three-spoke steering wheel with audio controls. Both the L and LE will now receive the same Sport analog instrumentation currently on the SE grade. The sporty IP includes speedometer, tachometer and fuel gauge; LCD display with odometer, tripmeters, clock, outside temperature, current/average fuel economy, distance to empty, average speed and shift position; ECO-driving indicator and warning messages (automatic transmission only).

Audio upgrades abound with the 2018 Yaris as both the L and LE grades will now be equipped standard with the same Entune™ Audio system available on many other Toyota models. The Entune™ Multimedia Bundle consists of:

a 6.1-inch touch-screen display, AM/FM CD player, MP3/WMA playback capability, six speakers, auxiliary audio jack, USB 2.0 port with iPod® connectivity and control, advanced voice recognition, hands-free phone capability, phone book access and music streaming via Bluetooth® wireless technology, and Siri® Eyes Free

The SE grade leaps to the next level as it will come standard with Entune™ Audio Plus with Connected Navigation App. This upgraded multimedia system consists of:

a 7.0-inch high resolution touch-screen display, HD AM/FM tuner, MP3/WMA playback capability, six speakers, auxiliary audio jack, USB 2.0 port with iPod® connectivity and control, advanced voice recognition, hands-free phone capability, phone book access and music streaming via Bluetooth® wireless technology, Connected Navigation Scout® GPS Link App, Siri® Eyes Free, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with three-month complimentary SiriusXM All Access Trial and Gracenote® album cover art, HD Radio, HD Radio traffic and weather in major metro areas

The Yaris will be available in eight exterior colors including two new selections: Blue Eclipse (replacing Blue Streak Metallic), and two-tone Blue Eclipse with a Black Sand Pearl Roof (replacing two-tone Crushed Ice with Black Sand Pearl Roof). Carryover colors will include: Super White, Classic Silver Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Black Sand Pearl, Ruby Flare Pearl, and the two-tone Ruby Flare Pearl with Black Sand Pearl Roof.

The exterior color palette will be complemented with interior fabric choices of combined Black and Gray on L and LE grades, and all-Black on the SE grade.

The 2018 Sienna will be reaching Toyota dealerships in the fall of 2017, while the 2018 Yaris will be available this summer.