It’s all well and good for Mazda MX-5 Miata owners to drop the fabric top – or lower the powered Retractable Fastback – on public roads, but what about racers who want a little more protection from the elements? Mazda Motorsport is now releasing a factory-backed hardtop for the newest MX-5 Cup racing car model.

The hardtop will only be sold to approved racers who are part of the Mazda Motorsports program and either own or have ordered the MX-5 Cup car. It costs $4,420, with the first deliveries scheduled for this April.

By adding the hardtop, Mazda says that the MX-5 Cup will be legal for racing in more series, specifically opening the roadster up to use in SCCA series, NASA Club Racing, and the Pirelli World Challenge TA class. The MX-5 is already competing in the Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup.

The Mazda MX-5 Cup is a spec car, meaning all competitors have many of the same parts. The car was upgraded for 2017 with many changes to address durability: stronger engine and differential mounts, tougher transmission parts, and new engine-control software were all installed. That raised the race car’s price from $53,000 to $58,900.

The MX-5 race cars come with a race-modified version of the road car’s 2.0-liter inline-four engine and a six-speed manual transmission, as well as upgrades like stainless-steel brake lines, brake cooling ducts, adjustable suspension, a roll cage, a fire-extinguisher system, and BF Goodrich slick tires. The cars are prepared for Mazda by North Carolina-based Long Road Racing.

Source: Mazda