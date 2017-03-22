We have some very good news for all McLaren F1 fans. Its spiritual successor will have three seats, will arrive in 2019, and will be the most powerful and most aerodynamic road-going McLaren in history. Simply said, forget about the P1, there’s a new king.

Codenamed BP23 as being MSO’s second bespoke project and having three seats, the hybrid is being developed by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) as a vehicle delivering the ultimate on-road performance and usability in one. It’s described as the “incredible road car” by McLaren boss Mike Flewitt – it will feature a full-size driver’s seat with an easy access, and two slightly smaller rear seats. “A car designed for long journeys but with the high levels of performance and driver engagement expected of any McLaren,” as the British manufacturer explains.

The so-called “Hyper-GT” will be produced in a limited series of only 106 examples, the same volume as the McLaren F1. All units have already been sold to loyal customers, who will work with MSO to “select colors, trim materials, and other points of personalization.” Future owners have been told no open-top or track-focused variants are planned, only coupes.







No exact technical details are available at the moment, but Autocar reports the hybrid hypercar will use the brand’s new 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that will be supported by an electric motor and a battery pack. The British magazine also predicts power will be more than 900 horsepower (671 kilowatts).

Interestingly, the vehicle will have dihedral doors extending into the roof, just like its spiritual predecessor, but they will be powered in this new application. A roof-mounted air scoop will be another nod to the F1.

McLaren says it’s currently working on the design of the car and first customer deliveries are expected in the beginning of 2019.

Source: McLaren via Autocar