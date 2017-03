Porsche has a new generation of 911 on the way as soon as 2018, but the German automaker is keeping the existing sports car fresh by offering a 30 horsepower (22 kilowatts) upgrade and several other tiny tweaks. The small improvements should attract some customers to the last examples of the existing 991 generation to leave the factory.

Buyers looking for the 911 GTS’ extra muscle but without all the other upgrades can now order a package that gives the 911 S, 4S, and Targa 4S a 30-hp boost to 444 hp (331 kW). The update adds larger turbos, dynamic engine bearings, modified brake cooling, and a sports exhaust. If Porsche owners are getting tired out the performance from their existing 911 S, the company can even fit these improvements onto their cars, as long as it has the Sport Chrono package. Ordering it from new costs $12,350 with a manual transmission or $12,870 with the PDK. Pricing for the retrofit isn't available yet.

The updated Porsche Connect Plus software allows the models to pack more high-tech amenities, in addition to offering stellar performance. Customers can now stream music from the system or use it as a Wi-Fi hot spot. Drivers in Japan and China also now have access to the automaker’s concierge service that lets them book flights, rent cars, get a hotel room, or make restaurant reservations from the vehicle. The tech even transfers the necessary destination info to the infotainment system’s navigation display.

Buyers can also get a few new colors and trim choices for their 911. Chalk lacquer is available for the sports car’s exterior. Customers who prefer something darker can get the optional sports exhaust with high-gloss black tailpipes. The roll hoop on Targa models is now available with a black satin finish, too. Inside, the Sporttex fabric upholstery is available in black or a mix of graphite blue and chalk.

Source: Porsche