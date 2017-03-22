One of the last cars developed by Opel under General Motors’ tutelage, the second-generation Insignia is now in production at the Rüsselsheim factory in Germany. In order to set up everything for the midsize model’s arrival in both sedan and wagon body styles, more than €500 million (about $540M) had to be invested in retooling the assembly plant.

The very first 2017 Insignia to roll off the production line was a white Grand Sport equipped with a turbodiesel 2.0-liter engine developing 170 horsepower. There’s a lot riding on the new model taking into account it has to live up to the success of its predecessor, which was sold in no less than 940,000 units and is now Opel’s fourth best-selling model of all time. Not only that, but the first Insignia was crowned the 2009 European Car of the Year.

We believe it has what it takes to repeat the success of the model before it and perhaps even surpass it. The design has been significantly improved on the outside and the quality of the roomier interior has gone up a notch as well. That being said, we had hoped for a bigger differentiation between the Astra and Insignia in terms of the cabin.

Up to 200 kilograms (441 pounds) lighter than the first Insignia, the all-new model has been available on order since a little over a month ago. Right now you can buy the regular Grand Sport and the more practical Sports Tourer wagon version, with the rugged Country Tourer likely to follow in the second half of the year considering it has already been spotted with minimal camouflage. Further down the line, the performance-oriented OPC will arrive to sit on top of the range.

Meanwhile, the Insignia Grand Sport and Sports Tourer will begin to hit dealer showrooms this summer. In its domestic market, pricing for the sedan kicks off at €25,590, thus making it €1,160 more affordable than one of its main rivals, the Volkswagen Passat. As for the wagon, you can have it from €26,690, or €1,135 less than a Passat Variant.

Source: Opel