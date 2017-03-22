Customers can combine the two-tone paint option with several other colors. It should make it easy to complement whatever you're hauling.

Some folks prefer to have a matching wardrobe, including when it comes to their vehicle. Ram is now making this a little easier for customers of the 2017 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 Laramie Longhorn models because the new RV Match Brown two-tone paint lets buyers get a shade that complements a popular color on RV traveler trailers. The hue replaces White Gold in the available palette, and the dark color joins the lineup in the second quarter of 2017. 

The shade looks fantastic on the Ram. The brown hue outlines the bottom edge of the pickup. For the rest of the truck, customers can pick from Black Forest Green, Bright Silver, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red, Maximum Steel, Pearl White and True Blue. The wide selection should make a fairly easy job out of matching the truck to practically any trailer.

2017 Ram 1500 Longhorn Laramie


Ordering this two-tone combo also gets buyers a set of 20-inch polished aluminum wheels with brown pockets. The Ram 3500 with dual rear wheels has polished wheels with Laramie Longhorn center caps, instead.

2017 Ram 1500 Longhorn Laramie


The truck maker has a few other small upgrades ready for 2017 trucks in Laramie Longhorn trim. The front end now features a chrome billet port grille with Ram lettering. The 1500 Laramie Longhorn also gets standard Keyless Go, active high beam headlights, and rain sensing wipers. Meanwhile, the 2500 and 3500 in the Laramie, Laramie Longhorn, and Limited grades now get the 6.4-liter V8 as standard.

The Laramie Longhorn trim occupies practically the top spot in Ram's pickup lineup – just one rung below the range-topping Limited grade. Buyers get quite a luxurious interior, too. There’s a choice of Cattle Tan or Canyon Brown leather upholstery with Walnut Burl trim. Amenities include heated and cooled front seats, and warmed benches in the back.

Source: Ram

