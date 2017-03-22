Ram Launches New 2017 Ram Laramie Longhorn Hues at Dallas Auto Show
New color palette updates 2017 Ram Laramie Longhorn models
RV Match Brown designed to match or complement RV trailer graphics Luxurious twotone premium model displays distinctive design cues
RV Match Brown reaches Ram dealers in 2Q 2017
Ram Laramie Longhorn is Texas Auto Writers Association Luxury Truck of Texas
March 22, 2017 , Dallas Ram Truck today unveiled a new exterior color shade for its luxurious and capable Laramie Longhorn line of pickup trucks.
RV Match Brown will serve as the model’s new twotone contrast color, replacing White Gold.
“The Ram Laramie Longhorn has deservedly become the world’s benchmark for upscale, capable pickup trucks,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand, FCA – Global. “The Laramie Longhorn has earned the title Luxury Truck of Texas from the Texas Auto Writers Association and there’s no better place to show off these updates than at the Dallas Auto Show.”
The luxurious Laramie Longhornedition model is available across the Ram pickup truck lineup, including 1500, 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty models.
With more than 30,000 pounds of trailering capability, Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn editions have become a popular choice among buyers who rely on their truck to tow a camper or recreational vehicle. In fact, the new RV Match Brown was chosen to closely match or complement a shade of brown that is frequently used in the exterior design of RV travel trailers, including premium fifthwheel models.
Ram Laramie Longhorn edition models are known for distinctive exterior badges. A chrome metal Laramie Longhorn edition badge with painted accents is mounted to the tailgate while eyecatching modelspecific (1500, 2500 or 3500) Laramie Longhorn edition badges adorn the doors.
Ram’s RV Match Brown lowerbody twotone, wheel flares, painted front and rear bumpers and running boards complement a bright chrome grille and painted tow hooks.
Twotone Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn editions are equipped with 20inch polished aluminum wheels with browncolored pockets, while monochromatic versions roll on polished silver aluminum wheels. Ram 2500 and 3500 (single rear wheel) models get 18inch polished aluminum wheels with brown colored pockets, while monochromatic versions roll on polished silver aluminum wheels. Twentyinch wheels are optional. Ram 3500 duallies get polished silver aluminum wheels with Laramie Longhorn editionbadged center caps.
RV Match Brown is available as a twotone combination with nine exterior colors including Black Forest Green, Bright Silver, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red, Maximum Steel, Pearl White and True Blue.
Ram Laramie models will continue to be offered in an optional Bright Silver twotone contrast, but for 2017 will also be available in twotone RV Match Brown color. Nontwotone paint is standard on Ram Laramie models.
Ram RV Match Brown models will go on sale in Q2 2017. About the Ram Laramie Longhorn
Using the most premium materials, the Laramie Longhorn is layered with southwestern design iconography and loaded inside and out with remarkable features and design cues from traditionally handcrafted, timetested wares, such as the antique pocket watch, a fine pair of handtooled leather cowboy boots or a horseman’s saddle. The Ram Laramie Longhorn’s metal work and leather work are second to none.
Ram Longhorn models are distinguished externally by standard twotone RV Match Brown trim, premium headlamps and tail lamps, unique wheels and grilles. Inside, Longhorn is trimmed in real Walnut Burl inserts stained in Canyon Brown or Cattle Tan. Longhorn’s premium seating features Cattle Tan leather with Black welting/stitching or Canyon Brown with or without premium leather filigrees. Front seats are heated and cooled, while rears are heated. Longhorn models also feature modelspecific Uconnect Access and Multiview cluster screens which complement the overall design theme.
For 2017, Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 Longhorn models will be updated with a new frontend look that includes bright chrome billet port grille with RAM lettering and chrome belt moldings. Ram 1500 Longhorn models also add standard Keyless Go, SmartBeam headlights and rainsensing wipers for 2017.
Also new for Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Laramie, Longhorn and Limited models is the 6.4liter HEMI V8 as standard equipment, delivering bestinclass gas towing capacity of 16,320 pounds.
Ram Heavy Duty Longhorn and Limited 4x4 models also come with Bilstein monotube shocks enhancing their already bestinclass ride and handling and are available with the 6.7liter Cummins Turbo Diesel, capable of towing more than 30,000 pounds.
About Ram Truck Brand
Since its launch as a standalone division in 2009, the Ram Truck brand has steadily emerged as an industry leader with America’s longestlasting line of pickups.
Creating a distinct identity for Ram trucks has allowed the brand to concentrate on core customers and the features they find valuable. Whether focusing on a family that uses a Ram 1500 dayin and dayout, a hardworking Ram 3500 Heavy Duty owner or a business that depends on its Ram ProMaster commercial van every day for deliveries, Ram has the truck market covered.
In order to be the best, it takes a commitment to innovation, capability, efficiency and durability. Ram Truck invests substantially in its products, infusing them with great looks, refined interiors, durable engines and exclusive features that further enhance their capabilities.
Ram continues to beat the competition in the most soughtafter titles:
Longestlasting line of pickups
Highest owner loyalty of any halfton pickup
Bestinclass ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and autolevel air suspensions Bestinclass fuel economy and longest range with exclusive EcoDiesel – 29 mpg and 754 miles with Ram 1500
Bestinclass gas towing – 16,320 pounds with Ram 2500
Highest snow plow rating – Ram 2500 and 3500
Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab
Most capable fullsize offroad pickup – Ram Power Wagon
Truck customers, from halfton to commercial, have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to provide high levels of capability. Ram trucks are designed to deliver a total package.
