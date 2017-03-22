Hide press release Show press release

Ram Launches New 2017 Ram Laramie Longhorn Hues at Dallas Auto Show

New color palette updates 2017 Ram Laramie Longhorn models



RV Match Brown designed to match or complement RV trailer graphics Luxurious two­tone premium model displays distinctive design cues



RV Match Brown reaches Ram dealers in 2Q 2017



Ram Laramie Longhorn is Texas Auto Writers Association Luxury Truck of Texas

March 22, 2017 , Dallas ­ Ram Truck today unveiled a new exterior color shade for its luxurious and capable Laramie Longhorn line of pickup trucks.

RV Match Brown will serve as the model’s new two­tone contrast color, replacing White Gold.

“The Ram Laramie Longhorn has deservedly become the world’s benchmark for upscale, capable pickup trucks,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand, FCA – Global. “The Laramie Longhorn has earned the title Luxury Truck of Texas from the Texas Auto Writers Association and there’s no better place to show off these updates than at the Dallas Auto Show.”

The luxurious Laramie Longhorn­edition model is available across the Ram pickup truck lineup, including 1500, 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty models.

With more than 30,000 pounds of trailering capability, Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn editions have become a popular choice among buyers who rely on their truck to tow a camper or recreational vehicle. In fact, the new RV Match Brown was chosen to closely match or complement a shade of brown that is frequently used in the exterior design of RV travel trailers, including premium fifth­wheel models.

Ram Laramie Longhorn edition models are known for distinctive exterior badges. A chrome metal Laramie Longhorn edition badge with painted accents is mounted to the tailgate while eye­catching model­specific (1500, 2500 or 3500) Laramie Longhorn edition badges adorn the doors.

Ram’s RV Match Brown lower­body two­tone, wheel flares, painted front and rear bumpers and running boards complement a bright chrome grille and painted tow hooks.

Two­tone Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn editions are equipped with 20­inch polished aluminum wheels with brown­colored pockets, while monochromatic versions roll on polished silver aluminum wheels. Ram 2500 and 3500 (single rear wheel) models get 18­inch polished aluminum wheels with brown­ colored pockets, while monochromatic versions roll on polished silver aluminum wheels. Twenty­inch wheels are optional. Ram 3500 duallies get polished silver aluminum wheels with Laramie Longhorn edition­badged center caps.

RV Match Brown is available as a two­tone combination with nine exterior colors including Black Forest Green, Bright Silver, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red, Maximum Steel, Pearl White and True Blue.

Ram Laramie models will continue to be offered in an optional Bright Silver two­tone contrast, but for 2017 will also be available in two­tone RV Match Brown color. Non­two­tone paint is standard on Ram Laramie models.

Ram RV Match Brown models will go on sale in Q2 2017. About the Ram Laramie Longhorn

Using the most premium materials, the Laramie Longhorn is layered with southwestern design iconography and loaded inside and out with remarkable features and design cues from traditionally handcrafted, time­tested wares, such as the antique pocket watch, a fine pair of hand­tooled leather cowboy boots or a horseman’s saddle. The Ram Laramie Longhorn’s metal work and leather work are second to none.

Ram Longhorn models are distinguished externally by standard two­tone RV Match Brown trim, premium headlamps and tail lamps, unique wheels and grilles. Inside, Longhorn is trimmed in real Walnut Burl inserts stained in Canyon Brown or Cattle Tan. Longhorn’s premium seating features Cattle Tan leather with Black welting/stitching or Canyon Brown with or without premium leather filigrees. Front seats are heated and cooled, while rears are heated. Longhorn models also feature model­specific Uconnect Access and Multiview cluster screens which complement the overall design theme.

For 2017, Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 Longhorn models will be updated with a new front­end look that includes bright chrome billet port grille with RAM lettering and chrome belt moldings. Ram 1500 Longhorn models also add standard Keyless Go, SmartBeam headlights and rain­sensing wipers for 2017.

Also new for Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Laramie, Longhorn and Limited models is the 6.4­liter HEMI V­8 as standard equipment, delivering best­in­class gas towing capacity of 16,320 pounds.

Ram Heavy Duty Longhorn and Limited 4x4 models also come with Bilstein monotube shocks enhancing their already best­in­class ride and handling and are available with the 6.7­liter Cummins Turbo Diesel, capable of towing more than 30,000 pounds.

About Ram Truck Brand



Since its launch as a stand­alone division in 2009, the Ram Truck brand has steadily emerged as an industry leader with America’s longest­lasting line of pickups.

Creating a distinct identity for Ram trucks has allowed the brand to concentrate on core customers and the features they find valuable. Whether focusing on a family that uses a Ram 1500 day­in and day­out, a hard­working Ram 3500 Heavy Duty owner or a business that depends on its Ram ProMaster commercial van every day for deliveries, Ram has the truck market covered.

In order to be the best, it takes a commitment to innovation, capability, efficiency and durability. Ram Truck invests substantially in its products, infusing them with great looks, refined interiors, durable engines and exclusive features that further enhance their capabilities.

Ram continues to beat the competition in the most sought­after titles:

Longest­lasting line of pickups

Highest owner loyalty of any half­ton pickup

Best­in­class ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto­level air suspensions Best­in­class fuel economy and longest range with exclusive EcoDiesel – 29 mpg and 754 miles with Ram 1500

Best­in­class gas towing – 16,320 pounds with Ram 2500

Highest snow plow rating – Ram 2500 and 3500

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable fullsize off­road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Truck customers, from half­ton to commercial, have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to provide high levels of capability. Ram trucks are designed to deliver a total package.

