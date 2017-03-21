We know a mid-cycle update is coming in April for the mighty Mercedes S-Class. The AMG-tuned S63 Cabrio debuted just last year, but we’re catching forthcoming models wearing front-and-rear camo similar to the soon-to-arrive S-Class sedan. It would appear the updates are quite subtle in the rear, with perhaps something new happening between the quad exhaust tips and slight changes to the tail lamps. Up front we can deduce a bit more activity; the lower air ducts seem just a big chunkier, and there are likely some altered body lines lurking beneath the wrap.

No word on whether the big convertible will receive more power or other mechanical enhancements. The current S63 features a biturbo V8 displacing 5.5-liters, creating 577 horsepower and a diesel-esque 664 pound-feet of torque. Power goes through a seven-speed multi-clutch automatic to all four wheels, with the rear handling 67 percent of the acceleration duties.That’s enough to take the 4,600-pound S63 Cabrio to 60 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds, en-route to an electronically limited top speed of 155.

That said, a new range of engines with AMG involvement was announced late last year for future S-Class models. Big horsepower changes for the S63 are unlikely – that’s what the V12-powered S65 Cabrio is for – but finding a few more horses to accompany the facelift certainly isn’t out of the question.

What remains in question is exactly when we will see a refreshed S63 Cabrio. AMG variants typically enjoy a fashionably late entrance when new or updated Mercedes models are involved. Considering the current S63 Cabriolet is barely a year old, it’s a fairly safe bet that we won’t see it completely unwrapped with other S-Class models next month.