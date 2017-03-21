Before Austin-Healey closed its doors for good in 1968, one last car rolled off the Abingdon production line. After nearly 50 years, that car will head to auction as part of the Classic Car Auctions' sale at the Practical Classics Classic Car and Restoration Show. And it's in beautiful condition.

The car in question is a rare 1967 3000 MK III. It wears the chassis number HBJ843025 and was produced on December 21, 1967. It was registered originally to the Donald Healey Motor Company in Warwick with the registration number OAC 656, before it was registered to two other owners, the last of which came in 1972.

An original, right-hand drive example, it’s driven just 57,000 miles (91,732 kilometers) since new, and was given a full restoration, including a bare metal respray in Golden Beige Metallic, less than a year ago. It’s remained in the same collection of its most previous owner for the past 45 years.







Under the hood is the same 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine you’d find on the car new, making it good for 148 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and 165 pound-foot (Newton-meters) of torque. The auction house estimates that it could go for anywhere from £75,000 to £90,000 ($93,630 to $112,345) when it crosses the block next month.

"This has got to be the most significant, 'road going' Big Healey on the market today and as such represents an amazing opportunity for classic car collectors," classic car specialist at CCA, Richard Greenhalgh. "The car has great shut-lines, a deep shine and lots of detail."

It will head to auction on Sunday, April 2, in Birmingham, U.K., and if it does match estimates, it could be one of the most expensive examples ever sold in an auction setting.

Source: Classic Car Auctions



