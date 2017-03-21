Hide press release Show press release

CITROËN E-BERLINGO MULTISPACE: THE LEISURE ACTIVITY VEHICLE GOES ELECTRIC



As the benchmark leisure activity vehicle for over 20 years, the Citroën Berlingo has consistently exceeded the expectations of its customers. The new E-Berlingo Multispace keeps all of the original car’s practicality and modular design, and adds the efficiency and driving pleasure of an electric vehicle. With a range of up to 106 miles, the new model meets the needs of private customers and businesses alike, with easy charging and all the benefits of electric mobility.

The Citroën Berlingo passenger car is now available with an electric drivetrain, in the form of the E-Berlingo Multispace. The new model offers a refined, zero-emission driving experience and sets new standards in the sector for peace-of-mind and ease of use.

This new addition to the Berlingo Multispace range retains the versatile design, space, comfort and essential equipment that has made the conventionally-powered models such a benchmark in the leisure activity vehicle segment. The new E-Berlingo Multispace extends Citroën’s electric vehicle range, which already includes the C-Zero, E-Mehari* and Berlingo Electric LCV.

Powered by a compact and high-performance permanent magnet synchronous motor, the new vehicle accelerates swiftly and smoothly. The refined and comfortable ride of this versatile car is designed to meet the demands of active families, whilst adding all the advantages of an electric drivetrain.

The new vehicle’s lithium-ion battery packs are positioned in the subframe either side of the rear axle, which means the cabin layout and boot volume are retained. The E-Berlingo Multispace is fully adaptable and boasts a modular design that can accommodate up to five people, or larger loads when the seats in row 2 are folded away. The boot volume is amongst the best in class at 675 litres with five people on-board, increasing to 3,000 litres with the row 2 seats folded away. The row 2 seats can also be removed completely to create a fully flat load area.

Access to the vehicle couldn’t be simpler with two sliding side doors, plus a large rear tailgate. The tailgate has an window that opens independently, making loading the boot easier in confined spaces.

The E-Berlingo is perfect for urban and suburban use, and professional applications where there is easy access to charging points. The new model offers all the benefits associated with a 100% electric vehicle, including enviromental advantages, low runnning costs, plus taxation and parking benefits. The new E-Berlingo Multispace is equipped with the same proven electric drivetrain as the Berlingo Electric LCV, which is already in service with numerous fleet customers across Europe.

With a range of 106 miles, measured on the NEDC cycle, the E-Berlingo Multispace is perfectly adapted to consumer use – the majority of European motorists drive less than 60 miles each day.

The E-Berlingo Multispace can be re-charged to 50% of its total range in 15 minutes or to 80% of capacity in 30 minutes from a dedicated rapid charge point. This uses the vehicle’s D/C rapid charging port (CHAdeMO). The standard charge time is 8 hours using the 16 A, Type 2 cable or as little as 10 hours from a domestic 3-pin socket. The motor also provides regenerative braking when the vehicle is slowing down, helping to re-charge the batteries and reduce brake wear.

The new E-Berlingo Multispace develops 67hp (49kW) and has 200Nm of torque immediately available. The two high-capacity lithium-ion battery packs, with a combined rating of 22.5kWh, lower the car’s centre of gravity for even more dynamic stability.

For an even more user-friendly experience, the new E-Berlingo Multispace comes with remote-controlled functions for use via a smartphone. These functions include a facility that allows the driver to pre-heat or cool the interior prior to accessing the vehicle. The driver can also remotely check their car’s battery charge level.

There is also an innovative eco-driving assistance programme, which helps the driver adopt the most economical driving style to optimise range. The navigation system displays speed limits and traffic information, as well as charging points that can be reached by the vehicle based on the remaining range.

The new Citroën E-Berlingo Multispace has significantly lower running costs than an equivalent petrol or diesel powered Berlingo Multispace. The traction battery is included in the purchase price of the vehicle and offers peace-of-mind with an 8-year/60,000 mile warranty.

Available equipment includes air conditioning, parking sensors, speed limiter, tyre pressure monitoring, electronic stability control (ESC) combined with Hill-Start Assist and a 7-inch touchscreen. The E-Berlingo Multispace also features the Citroën brand’s highly-regarded in-car connectivity, with Bluetooth® and Mirror Screen technology.

The new E-Berlingo Multispace will be assembled at the Vigo production site and will go ‘on sale’ in the UK during the third quarter of 2017.

* Not available in the UK.