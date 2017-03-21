Lamborghini has officially broken the Nurburgring lap record, we know that now. After a few bloggers and YouTubers called out the company questioning the legitimacy of the proposed lap, the Italian automaker struck back with hard data. Still, Lamborghini wants to make sure you know that its lap time is legit.

In a new interview with Autoblog, CEO Stefano Domenicali put to rest any skepticism regarding the lap time. "Why would we [cheat]?" he said, "We have all the data, all the GPS data. It’s verified. It’s already verified." A Lamborghini spokesperson even went so far as to say the controversy was rooted in "one blogger’s business model paying for clicks."

That data, which was detailed earlier this month, confirms the 6:52:01 lap time, and shows a full VBox GPS log, providing all available information, including speed, from the car during the run. It also shoots down any questions of a special tire used for the run, noting that the Pirelli Trofeo R rubbers that were used are a factory option.







Even Audi Sport boss, Stephan Reil, made sure to weigh in on the lap time. At the RS3 launch this past week, Reil said, "We also know that architecture well. We know what it's capable of. The Performante 'Ring time is absolutely credible. Active aero makes a huge difference."

The Huracan Performante’s 6:52:01 lap time is thanks in part to the 5.2-liter V10 under the hood good for 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. Lamborghini’s time bests the Porsche 918 6:57 lap time by almost five seconds.

The Huracan Performante starts at $274,390 in the United States, 195,040 euros in Europe, 173,271 pounds in the United Kingdom, 3,850,000 renminbi in China, and 31,638,800 yen in Japan.

Source: Autoblog



