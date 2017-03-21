Cadillac is quite late to the compact crossover party, but as the saying goes, better late than never. The company’s belated answer to the likes of BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Mercedes GLC was spotted recently in northern Europe undergoing some heavy winter testing ahead of the model’s expected launch in the latter part of 2018.

As you can see, there’s still a lot of camouflage on the body, so there’s not much to say at this point about the crossover’s exterior appearance. However, expect the XT4 to take design inspiration from its bigger brother, the midsize XT5.

Hiding underneath the thick disguise are supposedly underpinnings shared with the new 2018 Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain twins. As with previous spy shots, this prototype is fitted with an intercooler, so the test vehicle was powered by a turbocharged engine. It might have been the four-cylinder 2.0-liter unit rated at 252 horsepower (188 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (353 Newton-meters) in the Equinox and Terrain.

Bear in mind the two are also sharing a smaller 1.5-liter turbo good for 170 hp (127 kW) and 203 lb-ft (275 Nm), which might find its way underneath the XT4’s hood as well. In addition, the duo can also be had with a more frugal 1.6-liter turbodiesel rated at 136 hp (101 kW) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm).

The new XT4 won’t be an American-only affair since Cadillac through the voice of its president, Johan de Nysschen, revealed recently the compact premium crossover will be available in Europe as well following the model’s U.S. launch. That diesel engine seems like a good candidate for the Euro-spec variant.

Expect the cheaper versions to feature a front-wheel-drive layout, while the more expensive ones are going to receive a grippy AWD setup as an option. Depending on engine choice, the XT4 will likely be available with a six- or a nine-speed automatic transmission.

After the XT4’s launch, Caddy will then allegedly gear up to prepare a new SUV destined to be positioned between the XT5 and the range-topping Escalade.

Photos: Automedia