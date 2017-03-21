The added flexibility makes it easier to adapt chassis designs, especially for hybrid or all-electric powertrains.

Remember when the scope of McLaren production vehicles could be counted on just one finger? These days things are a bit different; the company currently offers a range of models and that could well be expanding, or at the very least, evolving to accommodate more variation in future road cars.

Lost among the build-up and excitement of McLaren's 720S debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show was an announcement of the manufacturer’s new Composites Technology Center, located near the Advanced Manufacturing Research Center at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom. This facility will house both the development and manufacturing of McLaren’s Monocell and Monocage carbon fiber chassis, for use on a range of future vehicles.

 

More McLaren news:

 

Speaking to Car and Driver during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt said the new tubs will be easier to adapt and evolve. This will allow the manufacturer to better fit various designs, and notably, powertrain arrangements for future hybrid and all-electric vehicles. According to Car and Driver, the company is planning to build a full-on EV test mule that will gauge interest in a silent supercar for McLaren buyers.

With the vast majority of the company’s road-going venture occurring in recent years, it’s easy to forget that McLaren has actually been around for over 50 years. Much of that time was obviously devoted exclusively to racing, and then there was that one project car in the 1990s called the F1. If you’re only going to build one car, may as well go way past the boundaries of awesome.

McLaren’s new Composites Technology Center will encompass approximately 75,000 square feet and employ 200 people. The first pre-production carbon fiber chassis is planned for delivery to McLaren in the second half of 2017, with full production slated to begin by 2020.

Source: McLaren, Car and Driver

 

 

You might also like:

Be part of something big