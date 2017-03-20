The four PHEVs show BMW's push into developing electrified powertrains.

BMW will use the upcoming New York International Auto Show in April as an opportunity to push its iPerformance sub-brand for plug-in hybrid models. All of the models from this green-minded product family will be in attendance in the Big Apple.

The newest member of the iPerformance lineup in the United States is the 2018 530e (below). Like the existing 330e, it uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and electric motor that offer a total output of 248 horsepower (185 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters). In the 5 Series, the powertrain offers up to 15 miles of fully electric range, versus 14 miles in the 330e. The 530e iPerformances goes on sale in the U.S. in the spring for $51,400 or for $53,700 with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive.

2018 BMW 530e iPerformance: Detroit 2017


The 740e xDrive and X5 xDrive40e iPerformance models will also be on display in New York. They use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and electric motor. The powertrain in the 7 Series produces 322 hp (240 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, and it makes 308 hp (230 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque in the X5. Both can manage 14 miles of EV range on a charge.

This quartet of iPerformance models along with the i3 and i8 give BMW quite a range of plug-in models. There are even rumors that the company might consider making hybrid M models in the future. However, the company admits that hybrids are a stopgap measure until the technology for full EVs and hydrogen fuel cell powertrains are more viable. The smaller offerings would use batteries for energy storage, and larger vehicles would be the FCEVs.

BMW isn't close to stepping away from hybrids yet, though. Spy shots show the company developing upgrades for the both the i3 and i8. The hatchback city car should have an improved range, and a sporty S trim might offer a power boost. Photos indicate the i8 Spyder is nearing an introduction. The whole range could receive an improved drivetrain with a longer driving distance and more power.

Source: BMW

