BMW to Showcase iPerformance Family of Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles at the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

Featured BMW Vehicles Include: BMW 530e iPerformance, BMW 740e xDrive iPerformance, BMW 330e iPerformance and BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance. BMW M Performance Automobile include the BMW M550i xDrive and BMW M760i xDrive, amongst the latest BMW models.

2018 BMW 530e iPerformance

BMW will showcase its latest model line-up featuring the BMW iPerformance family of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles at the 2017 New York International Auto Show taking place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center (located at 655 West 34th Street (at 11th Avenue), Manhattan. English-, German- and Spanish-speaking BMW representatives will be available for interviews on press days, Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13 at the BMW Stand.

BMW iPerformance, BMW’s plug-in hybrid models, apply eDrive technology from BMW i (BMW’s brand that emphasizes sustainability in visionary vehicle concepts and technologies) to the BMW core brand via the technical expertise regarding electric motors, battery cells, and electronic control systems. BMW iPerformance vehicles that will be displayed throughout the New York International Auto Show include the BMW 530e iPerformance, BMW 740e xDrive iPerformance, BMW 330e iPerformance, and BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance. Additional featured vehicles include the BMW M550i xDrive and BMW M760i xDrive, amongst the latest BMW .

Fresh off its world debut in Detroit, the new BMW 530e iPerformance is the latest addition to

BMW’s growing family of plug-in hybrid iPerformance vehicles. The BMW 530e iPerformance

combines BMW eDrive electric drive concept and a 4-cylinder gasoline engine to achieve 248 hp

providing 310 lb-ft of torque and a 0-60 time in 6.1 seconds. Purely electric driving for the BMW

530e iPerformance is possible for up to 15 miles. The BMW 530e iPerformance combines

improved performance elements and enhanced design components of the BMW 5 Series with

the most advanced personal driver connectivity features available including optional Gesture

Control, the latest generation Head-Up Display, Remote 3D View, improved Voice Control, as well

as optional Remote Control Parking and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, the next step

towards semi-automated driving. The 2018 BMW 530e iPerformance will be available in U.S.

showrooms in spring 2017 starting at $51,400 and the BMW 530e xDrive iPerformance for

$53,700. BMW 530e iPerformance Press Kit.



The BMW 740e xDrive iPerformance, BMW’s flagship plug-in hybrid model, presents the comfort of the BMW 7 Series with the virtues of electric, locally emission-free mobility. The BMW 740e xDrive iPerformance gets its eDrive powertrain technology from a 2.0 liter inline 4-cylinder gasoline engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and an electric motor integrated into the 8-speed Steptronic transmission generating a combined system output of 322 hp. A total of 14 miles in all-electric mode with a top speed of 87 mph can be achieved as well as a combined fuel economy of 64 MPGe. Core features include the BMW EfficientLightweight concept, allowing for significant weight reduction in comparison to its predecessor. Groundbreaking BMW Carbon Core passenger cell technology is the key element on the body structure by the extensive use of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) and the strategic application of the lightweight design to reduce weight and increase both the overall torsional strength and bending stiffness. The 2018 BMW 740e xDrive iPerformance is available in U.S. showrooms starting at $90,700 plus Destination and Handling. BMW 740e iPerformance Press Kit.

The BMW 330e iPerformance adds a plug-in hybrid drive system to the world’s most successful premium model, the BMW 3 Series. The innovative use of an electric motor with the BMW TwinPower Turbo inline 4-cylinder engine, which has won the International Engine of the Year Award twice to date, results in a total system output of 248 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. The BMW 330e iPerformance accelerates from 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 140 mph. Pure-electric driving is possible at speeds up to 75 mph with a range of approximately 14 miles as well as a combined fuel economy of 71 MPGe. The 2017 BMW 330e iPerformance is in U.S. showrooms for $44100 plus Destination and Handling. BMW 330e iPerformance Press Kit.

The BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance, the company’s first plug-in hybrid, combines the 2.0- liter TwinPower Turbo inline 4-cylinder engine with an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery, integrated into its 8-speed automatic transmission. The BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance can travel approximately 14 miles on pure electric propulsion, powered by a lithium-ion battery, ideally suited for short commutes and quick trips around town yielding an impressive 56 MPGe combined, the gasoline engine and electric motor put out 308 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, enough to propel the X5 xDrive40e from 0-60mph in just 6.5 seconds. This Sports Activity Vehicle features xDrive, BMW’s intelligent all-wheel drive system, for optimal stability and traction under all road conditions. The 2017 BMW X5 xDrive40e is available in U.S. showrooms for $63,200 plus Destination and Handling. BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance Press Kit.



Joining the BMW 530e iPerformance are the BMW 540i xDrive and BMW M550i xDrive. The

BMW 5 Series was developed using magnesium, aluminum, and high-strength steel and can be

up to 137 pounds lighter than its predecessor. The 2018 BMW 540i xDrive is equipped with a

3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder engine that yields 335 hp (35 hp more than its predecessor), 332 lb-ft of

torque, a top speed of 155 mph, and accelerates from 0-60 in just 4.7 seconds. The 2018 BMW

M550i xDrive is the latest example of the unique blend of luxury and ultra-high performance that

is unique to the BMW brand. The BMW M550i xDrive runs on an 8-cylinder gasoline engine and

uses an 8-speed Steptronic transmission, producing 456 hp, 480 lb-ft of torque, and achieves 0-

60 in under 4 seconds making it the fastest BMW 5 Series to date. The all-new BMW 5 Series is

available in U.S. showrooms with a MSRP of $51,200 for the 530i, $53,500 for the 530i xDrive,

$56,450 for the 540i, and $58.750 for the 540i xDrive, plus $995 Destination and Handling. The

BMW M550i xDrive model will be available this spring starting at $72,100 plus $995 Destination

and Handling. BMW 5 Series Press Kit.



The 2018 BMW M760i xDrive integrates the first 12-cylinder gasoline engine with M

Performance TwinPower Turbo technology, resulting in a blend of performance, efficiency and

comfort. Equipped with 601 hp and peak torque of 590 lb-ft, this luxury sedan accelerates from 0-

60 mph in just 3.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 155 mph. The 2017 BMW M760i xDrive

is available with the same advanced driving assistance technologies for acute stability and

handling as the renowned BMW 7 Series model range, including: Active Driving Assistance Plus,

Lane Departure Warning, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, Blind Spot Detection, Active Lane

Keeping Assistant with side collision avoidance , Rear Collision Warning, Frontal Collision Warning

with City Collision Mitigation, and Traffic Jam Assistant, as well as the BMW iDrive system

featuring Gesture Control. The BMW M760i xDrive is available in U.S. showrooms with a MSRP of

$153,800 plus Destination and Handling. BMW M760i xDrive Press Kit.

