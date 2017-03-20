As the crossover segment continues its boom, Mini keeps things fresh in the niche by introducing the second-generation Countryman. Eight inches longer than its predecessor, the new model offers more space inside. Plus, the company’s configurator reveals the huge breadth of available equipment. Those amenities come at a price, though, because a customer can option the new Countryman up to $45,850 by ticking every possible box.

The Countryman has a base price of $26,950 (after $850 destination) and comes with a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder with 134 horsepower (99 kilowatts) and 162 pound-feet (219 Newton-meters) of torque. The top-spec, all-wheel-drive Countryman S All4 trim here starts at $31,950 and comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 189 hp (140 kW) and 207 lb-ft (280 Nm). A six-speed manual is standard, or an eight-speed automatic is available across the lineup for $1,500.







The biggest factor contributing to the $13,900 above the base asking price is the $6,000 Fully Loaded Package. It combines all of the equipment that’s in the $2,250 Technology Package, $2,000 Premium Package, and $750 Convenience Package; plus there’re even more amenities than these packs include by themselves. The luxuries include items like a Harman Kardon stereo, heated front seats, dynamic dampers, head-up display, power hatch, parking assist, navigation with real-time traffic info, and dimming side mirror. The only tech feature that this doesn’t include is adaptive cruise control, which costs another $1,000.

There are plenty of other possible additions on top of the Fully Loaded Package. For example, Mini offers nine exterior colors for the Countryman. All of them except for Moonwalk Grey add $500 to the model’s price, but Lapisluxury Blue goes for $1,000. Chili Red is technically a no-cost shade but it's only available in combination with the $2,000 JCW Exterior Package. It adds a body kit, spoiler, 18-inch wheels, and doorsill trim. Nineteen-inch wheels are $500 more.



There’s a similarly massive number of options for customizing the interior. The $400 JCW Interior Package adds a different steering wheel, sport seats, stainless steel pedal trim, and a black headliner. There are also eight upholstery choices, including the $2,250 Mini Yours Lounge Leather in Carbon Black. Chrome vent trim is another $250, and Mini Yours Chestnut Brown dashboard trim goes for $400.

Nearly $46,000 is quite a bit of money for a compact crossover, but most folks probably wouldn’t check every option box. The Fully Loaded Package and both packs of JCW parts would be enough for creating quite a nice CUV. Read Motor1's First Drive for our thoughts about what the new Countryman is like behind the wheel.

The Countryman goes on sale in the U.S. in March. In June, Mini is adding the all-wheel drive, plug-in hybrid variant that produces 221 hp (165 kW) and 284 lb-ft (385 Nm) by combining the 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder with an electric motor. The company isn’t outlining pricing for this greener choice yet. Sometime this year, the John Cooper Works version should arrive with 228 hp (170 kW) from a 2.0-liter turbo.

Source: Mini