Though Jaguar has invested nearly all of its racing assets into Formula E, the British automaker hasn’t built an in-house GT race car since the 1960s. The iconic E-Type Lightweight took home the 1963 Australian GT Championship, and saw much success in the SCCA Production sports car racing series throughout.

But a new reports suggests that the company could be back in the mix when it comes to sports car racing. Jaguar is reportedly preparing a number of F-Type sports car in-house for use in GT competition for the first time in more than 50 years. Let's hope they look like the renderings here by James Gibson.







According to Autosport, three F-Type GT4s are being built for one very wealthy customer. James Holder, a co-founder of the clothing company Superdry, is a primary investor in the project, and plans on entering the car in the GT4 European Series later in the year. Three GT4-spec F-Types will be built for Holder by Jaguar’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division, replacing the Vantage GT4 his team currently runs.

Jaguar reportedly poached race-car specialist Graham Humphrey to lead the project. Humphrey worked originally with BMW in development of the V12 LMR that won Le Mans in 1999, then in 2013 helped Bentley with development of the Continental GT3 race car, and most recently, worked together with Aston Martin to bring the infamous Valkyrie hypercar to life.

Jaguar has yet to confirm or deny the reports – but this isn’t the first time the company has toyed with the idea. Back in 2012, it was reported that Jaguar was working together with Williams F1 in development of an F-Type GT3 car. Unfortunately that project never came to fruition, but if we’re to believe new reports, we could see the F-Type on the track in the near future.

