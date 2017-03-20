Following the merger with PSA Peugeot Citroen, Opel will continue refreshing its model lineup with the introduction of several new vehicles. Since the beginning of this year, the brand has launched the Ampera-e, Crossland X, and Insignia, and will focus on more SUVs and electric vehicles in the near future.

In a recent interview, Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann told Auto Motor und Sport the Ampera-e won’t be the only electric car the company will offer. What’s more, the current version of the EV won’t be the last from Opel, as follow up models will also be offered. Neumann also confirmed Opel will remain on track of launching a large SUV, taking the top spot in the brand’s crossover portfolio.

Speaking of his role in the company, Neumann revealed he will continue to be the CEO, but will work closely with PSA's CEO Carlos Tavares.

“It is important for me to stand before employees and show leadership. I have done this in the past and will continue to do so,” he told the German magazine. “I think we have great respect for each other. That is why I see a good foundation for continued cooperation.”







Opel will continue to have its own leadership, and to design and develop its own cars. However, its future products will slowly move from General Motors platforms to PSA architectures, and this process is expected to take several years.

Neumann also declared his first priority now will be to make Opel profitable in Europe again by deepening cooperation with PSA and lowering development costs. The marque’s new French owner will try to keep Opel strong in Germany and United Kingdom, while there are no immediate plans for China launch.

"The Chinese market is no longer the cure-all to help solve the problems on all the other markets," Neumann commented.

Note: Opel Ampera-e pictured.

Source: Auto Motor und Sport via Automotive News