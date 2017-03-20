Reborn TVR sports car manufacturer has been teasing its new model for more than a year now, but we still have to wait several months to see the final design. Rumored to bring back the iconic “Griffith” nameplate, the new performance coupe was shown a few days ago in U.K. to early adopters that have already made deposits to claim one.

Ahead of its full debut in September, the car was shown behind closed doors and those fortunate enough to attend the private event also had the opportunity to learn about the juicy technical specs. At the moment of writing, we know the new rear-wheel-drive sports car will be powered by a front-mounted V8 engine developed by Cosworth generating in excess of 400 hp (almost 300 kW).

The retro-flavored coupe is going to tip the scales at around 1,200 kg (2,645 pounds) and will need less than four seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) en route to a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph).

Should you be interested in getting your hands on the new-era TVR sports car, the limited-run Launch Edition is said to cost under £90,000 (approximately $111,800 or €103,900). If that sounds too much, the “regular” model will come at a more attainable price tag.

Taking into account TVR’s new factory in Wales won’t be up and running until next year, it means customer deliveries are not slated to commence until probably late 2018 / early 2019. Despite the very long waiting time, the revived automaker already had almost 400 deposits by early 2016, even before presenting the car at private events and disclosing all the details. That number must’ve grown between then and now taking into account TVR now has actually something to showcase and lure in prospect buyers.

Since the coupe is pinned for a September premiere, we might see it at the Frankfurt Motor Show the same month. A convertible derivative is in the works and will be launched at a later date.

