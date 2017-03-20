By the end of the summer, the Dodge Viper will be gone, probably forever, but its spirit won’t die soon. That’s possible thanks to VLF Automotive’s Force 1 supercar, a vehicle jointly developed by Henrik Fisker, former General Motors chairman Bob Lutz, and well-known Viper racer Ben Keating. The coupe was revealed in January 2016 and is now about to get an open-top brother.

The first teaser images, depicting a design sketch and what appear to be two prototypes, show, most likely, we will be dealing with a retractable cloth roof, covering the cabin of the two-seat car. No exact specifications are available at the moment, but we are confident the new roadster will feature the same naturally-aspirated 8.4-liter V10 engine like the coupe. The automaker has managed to squeeze some 100 horsepower (74 kilowatts) and 38 pound-feet (52 Newton meters) of torque from the motor, compared to its standard application in the Dodge Viper.







What this means is that VLF will launch a cabriolet, capable of reaching 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in around three seconds. The Force 1 coupe accelerates in three seconds, but given the additional weight of the cabrio, it will probably need a few tenths of a second more to perform the same sprint.

Expect to see the same choice of a standard six-speed manual gearbox or an optional six-speed automatic with paddles, both channeling the power exclusively to the rear wheels. The standard equipment of the coupe also features a Brembo high-performance brakes hiding behind massive 21-inch wheels paired with Pirelli P Zero tires, and a carbon fiber body construction.

VLF Automotive is expected to stage the world premiere of its new roadster in China during the Shanghai Motor Show next month. Sales are planned to start shortly after with pricing to be announced in May.

Source: VFL Automotive via Autoweek.nl