The curtain has fallen on the 2017 Geneva Motor Show and Bugatti is proud to announce it had an award-winning stand at the glitzy event organized in Switzerland. A jury consisting of communications and publicity specialists from the Club de publicité et de communication de Genève (CPG) concluded the low-volume hypercar manufacturer had the very best exhibition at the show and as such decided to give Bugatti the 14th creativity Award of the CPG.

The jurors were impressed by the stand’s curved roof and how the curves were installed around a light shaft illuminating the mighty 1,500-hp Chiron presented in a new exposed carbon fiber color dubbed “Bleu Royal.” In addition, Bugatti scored extra points for the attention to detail and the quality of the workmanship as well as for how it cleverly managed to make the exhibition area stand out from the crowd, despite being very small and with only one car to show off to the gathered audience.

Much like the stand, the Chiron is also a success for the company considering 250 cars of the planned 500-unit production run have already been preordered after one year since the hypercar’s debut at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. Bugatti kicked off customer deliveries of the Veyron’s successor a couple of weeks ago and will begin test drives for potential clients towards the end of the month.

The Chiron showcased in Geneva was actually a customer-ordered car with a “Deep Blue” and “French Racing Blue” two-tone interior cabin. It was acquired by someone from the German-speaking region and the client spent one full day at Bugatti’s factory in Molsheim, France to see his hypercar come to life. More than 1,800 individual parts are being put together by 20 Bugatti employees and it takes approximately six months from the Chiron’s start of production until the joyous delivery day.

Source: Bugatti



