General Motors is hiring – the American manufacturer will add approximately 220 new jobs at its Romulus Powertrain Plant. This is the place where the company’s 10-speed automatic gearbox for multiple products is manufactured.

In addition, next year, nearly 500 jobs will be retained at the Lansing Delta Township plant in support of the all-new Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave production, scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2018. Also, approximately 180 jobs will be redeployed from the factory to support assembly of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pickups.

“The job commitments announced today demonstrate the confidence we have in our products, our people and an overall positive outlook for the auto industry and the U.S. economy,” Mary Barra, General Motors Chairman and CEO, commented.







Earlier this year, the American manufacturer announced it is investing $1 billion into its U.S. factories. It decided to move production of axles for the next-generation full-size pickups from Mexico to Michigan, adding 450 jobs in the state. The investment will result in a total of 1,500 new or retained jobs.

“As the U.S. manufacturing base increases its competitiveness, we are able to further increase our investment, resulting in more jobs for America and better results for our owners,” Barra then said.

In contrast, more than 2,000 jobs were cut from General Motors’ factories in Michigan and Ohio, responsible for production of traditional cars. Since January 16, the third shift at the Lansing Grand River plant, where the Chevrolet Camaro, Cadillac ATS, and CTS are produced, is removed, affecting 810 hourly employees and 29 salaried workers.

Source: General Motors via Automotive News