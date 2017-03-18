With crossovers and SUVs continuing to take the car world by storm, we certainly need more wagons in our lives to balance things out. Considering the Arteon is already a sexy car in its standard form, a long-roof version would be even more desirable for some people as this speculative render tries to prove.

It’s only a digital exercise at this point, but VW has already admitted it’s toying around with the idea of giving its new Passat-based flagship for Europe the wagon treatment. Bear in mind the peeps from Wolfsburg are describing the more practical Arteon as being a “shooting brake,” but since it will likely retain the rear doors, we’ll just call it a wagon.

VW’s Head of Full-Size Product Lines, Elmar-Marius Licharz, said some months ago it all depends on the success of the Arteon, adding the wagon is just one of the body styles they’re thinking of to expand the lineup. If it will receive the stamp of approval, the Arteon Variant (or whatever it will be called) will come with a more spacious trunk than the regular model, which can hold up to 563 liters of your luggage with the seats in place. Fold them down and the Passat’s hotter cousin provides a cargo capacity of 1,557 liters.

As for pricing, it would obviously command a premium over the standard Arteon available in Germany right now from €49,325 with the 280-hp 2.0 TSI engine. Keep in mind only this engine and the torquetastic 2.0 BiTDI (from €51,600) can be pre-ordered at this point, so the starting price will likely drop in the months to come once lesser engines will be added to the range.

Just to get an idea of how much money VW is going to ask for an Arteon Variant (if there will be one), there is roughly a €1,000 difference between the Passat sedan and the wagon in the model’s domestic market, regardless of trim level.

As for the U.S. market, the Arteon has already been confirmed for a 2018 launch. No word on pricing just yet, but prepare to fork out more money than the CC’s starting price of $34,475.

Render: X-Tomi Design