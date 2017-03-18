A bona fide globetrotter, this small sedan has a lot of stamps on its passport after travelling in numerous countries during its lengthy life cycle that lasted from 2004 until mid-2015. Seen here in a spy photo that probably dates from around 2001 or 2002 is the sedan, but the company engineered the car in multiple body styles. The lineup was expanded over the years to include a five-door hatchback (sold under a different name), a hugely practical wagon, and even a pickup truck.

It was loosely based on another car from the automaker’s parent company and it turned out to be a successful recipe for the two brands taking into account the first generation of the model was a hit. The car has since made the transition towards a second generation, which was facelifted last year and updated earlier this month when the wagon version gained a new derivative. This one too is a best seller for the brand, mostly because it offers a lot of space inside at a very attainable price tag. Think of it as a low-cost Skoda.

The underpinnings of the car on sale today are closely related to those of its predecessor, but the styling both inside and out has significantly changed. In addition, refinement has gone up a notch and there’s a modern engine underneath the hood. That being said, the car still doesn’t have what it takes to match the quality of its more expensive rivals, but it’s still a great deal for people in the market for a cheap new car rather than going for a used one from a more prestigious manufacturer.

If you can identify the mystery sedan, tell us in the comments section below and check back tomorrow morning (GMT) to find out the answer to this week’s spy photo puzzle.

Photo: CarPix