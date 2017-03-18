It was available in United States, Canada, and in some EMEA countries.

Indian Motorcycle dealers began accepting deposits for the Limited-Edition Jack Daniel’s Indian Chieftain at noon EST on Monday. By 12:10 p.m. Eastern, pre-order capacity of 100 units was filled.

“This overwhelming level of demand is an incredible testament to the power of these two iconic American brands,” said Steve Menneto, President of Motorcycles for Polaris Industries. “Without a doubt, this brand collaboration and motorcycle are tapping directly into a deep sense of patriotism and American pride. We couldn’t be prouder to be a part of it.”

“Last year, we were blown away when we filled order capacity in eight hours. Clearly, we have tapped into something truly special, but to fill pre-order to capacity in 10 minutes is nothing short of incredible, “said Dave Stang, Director of Events and Sponsorships for Jack Daniel’s. “Ultimately, it’s critical to us that our partnered responsibility message of “Bottles Throttles Don’t Mix” is heard as loud and clear as the roar of the 111” V-Twin motor that powers these Indian Chieftains. These incredible bikes are an important platform in carrying that message to consumers.”

Only 100 of these show-stopping Limited Edition Indian Chieftain’s were available globally, each coming with a commemorative American flag handmade from Jack Daniel’s barrel wood.  Each flag is customized to include the owner’s name, motorcycle number and VIN.  The individually numbered bikes carry an MSRP of $34,999 and a Canada MSRP of $42,499. Each comes with a two-year unlimited mileage factory warranty and free membership in the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group for one year.

