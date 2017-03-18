As reported last week, the administrators confirmed that there was no future for the team as a going concern, and that auctioning the cars and equipment was the only option to raise funds to pay creditors.

The star items are what the auctioneers Gordon Brothers describe as four “rolling chassis show cars (2015/2016)” – none of which includes their Mercedes power units nor Williams gearboxes.

The truly intriguing lot is the 2017 wind tunnel model, which was still being worked on until just a few weeks ago.

There is also large number of car parts from 2014-16, including five steering wheels and three other tubs. Also for sale is clothing, factory and office equipment, and the paddock hospitality trailer.

