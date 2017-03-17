Ford is cashing in on all the St. Patrick’s Day festivities by introducing a new color to its 2017 Focus Electric range. "Outrageous Green" is said to be "inspired by nature," and adds yet another green element to the already eco-friendly electric hatchback.

Outrageous Green is the tenth color Focus Electric buyers are now able to choose from, accenting other bright options like Blue Candy, Ruby Red, and Kona Blue. Apart from being inspired by nature, the new color scheme is in line with Pantone’s 2017 Color of the Year, Greenery, which is "emblematic of the pursuit of personal passions and vitality."

"Designers are encouraged to experience a feeling, bring it to the team, then collectively brainstorm ways to bring it to life through a paint color or material for Ford vehicles," says Barb Whalen, Ford color and materials design manager. "Outrageous Green Metallic is a unique shade, symbolizing modern renewal and a reconnection with nature, then finished with a special tinted clear coat to give the color depth and vibrancy."

The 2017 Focus Electric comes with an EPA-estimated range of 115 miles (185 kilometers), an improvement of 40 miles (64 kilometers) over the 2016 model (76 miles/122 kilometers). That means you can drive green while wearing green – or at least your car can.

The 33.5 kilowatt-hour battery pack also sees an increase of more than 40 percent compared to the outgoing model, and returns 107 MPGe combined. The Ford Focus Electric has a starting price of $29,120 before federal and state tax credits. Other color options like Blue Candy and Ruby Red $395 premium, no word on if Outrageous Green will do the same.

Source: Ford



