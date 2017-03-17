Scarlett Johansson is dumping the Harley-Davidson Livewire that she rides as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is throwing a leg over a customized Honda NM4 for her upcoming role as Major in the live-action adaptation of Ghost in the Shell. The bike is fitting choice because its designers cite Japanese animation as an inspiration for the futuristic design.

The NM4 in Ghost in the Shell is a bit different than the one available at your local Honda dealer. The major change appears to be a switch to a more conventional riding position rather than the feet-forward seating on the production bike – maybe that element is too sci-fi even for this movie. This version also switches to swing arms both for the front and rear suspension, which gives the cycle a low-slung look that should look fantastic on film. Honda will put the cinematic interpretation of the bike on display at the Osaka and Tokyo Motorcycle Shows this year.







Honda launched the production NM4 in 2014 after initially showing it as a concept. The futuristic looking cruiser features an low seat height, and the rider has his or her legs facing forward onto the pegs. Power comes from a 670 cubic centimeter parallel twin engine, and it hooks to a six-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

Ghost in the Shell was originally an ongoing illustrated work by Masamune Shirow, but an animated adaptation in 1995 gave the series an even wider exposure. Set in the near future, the world is now full of people with cybernetic enhancements. The Major is part of the crime-fighting group Section 9, and the story takes on heady sci-fi themes like artificial intelligence. Ultra-violent action and stunning visuals accompany the more thought-provoking moments, too.



For the live-action adaptation, the creators appear to take a little inspiration from Robocop because Major (now a name rather than a rank, apparently) suffers a serious crash and becomes the first cyber-enhanced super soldier. However, the trailer indicates that she’s not really the only one.

Ghost in the Shell premieres in the United States on March 31. You can check out the movie’s trailer below. An ultra-brief shot of Johansson on the bike appears 1:27 into the video.

Source: Honda