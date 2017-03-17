A brand new Ford Focus RS will set you back just over $36,000. But why settle for something so common new when you can pick up this soon-to-be-classic 2009 Ford Focus RS? It’s heading to auction next month at the Classic Car Auctions Birmingham sale.

Essentially "brand new," this Focus has just 45 original miles (72 kilometers) on the odometer. It's spent the last seven years in storage, and has been owned by one family since new – a husband and wife duo. In that time, the car has had one service, which was carried out in October 2016.







Under the hood, the same turbocharged five-cylinder engine remains producing 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts) and 324 pound-feet (439 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power is managed via a six-speed manual transmission and sent to the front wheels exclusively. From a standstill, this Focus RS will sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 5.9 seconds.

The auction house suggests the car could go for anywhere between £32,000 to £36,000 ($39,532 to $44,474). If that seems like a lot, an Ultimate Green example with just 1,800 miles (2,896 kilometers) sold at Silverstone back in February for a whopping £41,063 ($50,744). "With the launch of a new Focus RS to much fanfare and continued demand for all things Fast Ford we expect a similar amount of interest with this amazingly low mileage example," said CCA General Manager Guy Lees-Milne.

Don't worry, this won’t be the only fast Ford that crosses the auction block in April. Alongside the Focus RS will be a low-mileage 1992 Sierra Sapphire 4x4 Cosworth, and a concours condition 1983 Escort 1600i. The auction will take place in Birmingham, U.K., beginning April 1, 2017.

Source: Classic Car Auctions



