It was only several months ago when SsangYong introduced the Turismo Tourist and now the minivan-based camper has already managed to grab an award. Converted by UK-based Wellhouse Leisure, the hugely practical and spacious recreational vehicle has triumphed in the Micro Motorhome category of the Motorhome Design Awards 2017 after managing to impress the judges from the Caravan and Motorhome Club.

The new Turismo Tourist might not wow you with its exterior styling and the quality of its interior cabin, but it does offer a tremendous amount of bang for your back when compared to segment rivals. The cheapest version money can buy is going to set you back £29,995 (about $37,100), which is roughly £10,000 ($12,300) less than a standard VW California camper van. You can spend more on options to have it fitted with an Eberspacher independent heating system, mains electricity hook-up, solar panels, four-berth layout, tailgate awning, and side awning.

At more than five meters long and with a three-meter wheelbase, SsangYong’s camper is bigger than other models from this class and that obviously pays dividends once you hop inside the roomy cabin. The folding seats double as twin beds with in-fill cushions and memory foam toppers and there’s a 25-liter fridge to store your foods while on the go.

In regards to the oily bits, power comes from a Mercedes-Benz-sourced turbodiesel 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine delivering 178 hp (133 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) channeled to the road via a six-speed manual or a seven-speed auto also sourced from Mercedes. SsangYong is giving buyers the option to choose from either a two- or four-wheel-drive system.

Like all SsangYong vehicles, the Turismo is made in South Korea and is backed by a five-year limitless mileage warranty. As one would expect from a vehicle in this class, it comes packed with a tremendous amount of kit to make your life on the road easier. Standard equipment includes a portable toilet, fresh and waste water containers, a small sink, gas bottle, and a sliding glass top hob for both indoor and outdoor use. It’s really a house on wheels.

Source: SsangYong