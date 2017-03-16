We want to believe….

When was the last time you talked to your mysterious uncle? You know the one – he misses birthdays and holidays because he’s always on some kind of oddball adventure. Nobody in the family knows exactly what he does for a living, or if they do, they don’t talk about it. Yeah, that uncle. You better be nice to him, because he just might give you his million-dollar car collection when he kicks the bucket.

Allegedly that’s exactly what happened to an unnamed Reddit user. Two days ago a post appeared on the site that had all the makings of a car-lover’s dream – a reclusive uncle shunned by family for over a decade left 14 cars to an unsuspecting heir. Among them were a bevy of Porsches, a Lamborghini Espada, the requisite Ferrari, a Datsun 240Z, and what secret collection would be complete without a vintage Chevy Corvette? Other noteworthy machines include a 1969 Jaguar XKE, a 1973 Maserati Ghibli, a pair of collectible BMWs, and a properly spectacular 1968 Alpine A110.  

The list also included a 1980 Ford Bronco. More on that in a moment.

We say allegedly because the authenticity of this story is highly dubious, to say the very least. For starters, the original Reddit poster has since been deleted, along with several follow-up posts made by that user. There is exactly zero photographic evidence that the cars in question even exist. The only tidbit aside from the story (which itself sounds a few degrees beyond fishy) is a picture of a letter the heir supposedly received from the legal team handling the dead uncle’s estate.  

 

Reddit-inheritance2

 

The story has generated nearly 2000 comments, many of which cast serious doubt on the authenticity of the letter. We aren’t legal professionals, but there does seem to be a striking level of informality for what would almost certainly be a million-dollar collection of automobiles. Furthermore, the deleted user apparently had parents who fit the classic definition of butt monkey, because a bevy of comments indicated the folks wanted the beneficiary to sell everything except the Bronco, because it would be “reliable.”

Friends, if you want to get 2000 comments on a Reddit post, you tell a bunch of car fanatics that your parents say to ditch the bevy of supercars given to you, but keep the 1980 Ford Bronco.

Take a look at the letter and let us know what you think about this fantastic tale. In the meantime, we’ll reserve further judgement until additional proof comes long.

Source: Reddit

 

 

Also check out:

Be part of something big