The upcoming Urus SUV will undoubtedly be one of the biggest debuts that Lamborghini has had in its 54-year history. The model is expected to go on sale in the next few years, and will eventually include a plug-in hybrid version. But the success of the Urus won’t make or break the brand, says CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Speaking with Australia's CarAdvice at the Geneva Motor Show, Domenicali said that the new SUV will help balance out the lineup, but it won’t "at all" be crucial for the brand's survival going forward. Lamborghini will reportedly provide a similar level of exclusivity to Urus customers as it does the rest of its sports car lineup.







"I believe that Urus is a complementary segment in which I do believe is a natural extension on our dimension, and how our brand is regarded today," says Domenicali. "If you think super sports car, [it’s] young, cool, exclusive… but SUV is the biggest segment in the world, you can use it extensively… [it’s for] people that want to have [something] different to other SUVs, that’s why it’s a natural position for our brand, different to the others."

The Lamborghini Urus is expected to hit the market in 2018. Alongside the aforementioned plug-in hybrid option, the Urus will come standard with a 4.0-liter biturbo V8, making it the only turbocharged model in the lineup. Lamborghini won’t build a diesel version, but the company is mulling a pure electric model.

As far as price, the Urus will priced near the Huracan at somewhere around $200,000. A new report suggests that Lambo’s new SUV could make its debut as early as the Shanghai Auto Show next month, with production beginning later in the year.

Source: CarAdvice



