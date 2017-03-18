Numbers are all around us – whether we're breaking down the performance of a Ferrari 488, or comparing the price of a Model S to a Mercedes. Every week we pick out a few numbers that are so significant we have to give them a second look. Today we’re looking at key figures from the Amelia Island auctions, Land Rover, and Audi.

Number of Ford Focus RS hatchbacks sold in the U.S. so far. That’s about 500 cars per month, not bad for a raucous performance machine that starts at $36,120. Ford also says that RS shoppers are loading up on higher trim levels, with 62 percent of new owners opting for the $2,785 RS2 package.

Dollars you have to spend to reserve one of the first 255 Lucid Air cars. The electric car will start at $60,000, with a 240-mile driving range and 400 horsepower. But those 255 Launch Edition models will have a larger battery pack providing a 315-mile driving range and a whopping 1,000 hp of motivation. Lucid isn't saying quite yet when the first Airs will be available, but 2019 is the timeline we've heard before.

Difference between the base price of a Land Rover Range Rover Velar and the most expensive model. Although the newest British SUV will start from just $50,895, buyers lucky enough to get one of just 500 examples of the car’s First Edition trim level could pay $103,625. To be fair, that price tag includes lots of goodies: Twenty-two inch wheels, a 12.3-inch color infotainment screen, 20-way powered front seats, and more. The Velar goes on sale in the U.S. this summer.

The total value, in dollars, of every car sold at the Amelia Island Concours auctions last weekend. That’s an average of $552,111 per car. The most expensive model of all was a handsome 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Cabriolet that crossed the block for a cool $7.7 million.