J.D. Power has released its annual Customer Service Index for automakers in 2017. The study, once again, measures customer satisfaction with service at a franchised dealer or facility among owners and lessees of one- to five-year-old vehicles. Last year saw Audi in the top spot with an overall score of 874, but this year’s list sees some pretty significant changes.

Lexus surpasses Audi on the 2017 CSI index to take the top spot with an overall score of 874. Audi falls to second place with a score of 869, and shockingly, Lincoln shoots up to third with an overall score of 868 – a 19-point increase from 2016. Porsche rounds out the top four, and sees the third biggest jump from 2016 with an overall score of 867, 19 points over 2016. Here are the top 12, as well as the luxury brand average (859):

Naturally, the many FCA nameplates round out the bottom of the pack. Fiat is dead last with 739 points, Jeep follows with 753 points, then Ram with 755 points, and Dodge ranks 28th with 771 points. Even with Ram’s 29th place ranking on the list, it still sees the biggest climb of all the automakers on the index, improving 27 points from last year’s CSI ranking.

"The quality of work—doing the job right the first time—can noticeably affect customer satisfaction and loyalty, but it shouldn’t be viewed in a vacuum," said Chris Sutton, vice president, U.S. automotive retail practice at J.D. Power. "Proactive communication with the customer, especially while the car is being serviced, is one element that has a direct influence on loyalty."

Overall, premium automakers scored an impressive 859-point average on the J.D. Power index, five points higher than 2016. Non-premium automakers, meanwhile, jumped 10 points overall to 807. Click here to see the full list.

Source: J.D. Power