March 16, 2017, Detroit, MI – Motor1.com, part of the Motorsport Network, confirmed today that it has expanded its global network that is currently operating properties on three continents.

Motorsport Network will now feature the leading global source of online car reviews, news, and information – Motor1.com – to car enthusiasts in the United Kingdom.

"Launching in the UK represents a significant addition to the Motor1.com portfolio," said Geoff Love, president of Motor1.com European Operations. "It's a highly competitive market, but the unique blend of enthusiast content and quality car reviews will set Motor1.com apart from its competitors and provide manufacturers with a new platform to engage with car buyers."

In addition to the launch of the new site, Love also announced accomplished editor Jon Quirk will join his team as Editor-in- Chief of the UK operation.

Quirk, who previously held roles at Autocar, Pistonheads, Which? and BskyB, became the youngest ever Editor-in- Chief of Auto Trader in 2012. During his tenure, both the content audience and engagement on site have more than doubled.

"I am very fortunate to have worked with some amazing people, and feel proud to have contributed a small part in an award-winning team," Quirk said. "But the opportunity to build a great, digitally-driven company from the start with the right values, purpose and people is hugely exciting. With a consistent approach that relentlessly remembers the reader, Motor1.com is well set to be number one."

Geoff Love added, "The addition of the UK brings the number of territories now to eight with a dedicated Motor1.com in the USA, Brazil, Canada, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Turkey. We are on target to expand this to 20 by the end of the year - each offering bespoke news, reviews, and feature content to their respective markets."

The addition of the United Kingdom site to the Network portfolio accelerates Motor1.com’s quest to become the pre eminent global destination for motoring and motorsport enthusiasts.

The car sector in the UK is buoyant, both as an earnings contributor to the UK economy as well as representing a significant market for OEMs. In 2016 the UK registered over 2.6 million cars and the domestic car industry manufactured 1.7 million cars. Of these nearly 80% were earmarked for export – a record high.

As such, this new edition in the UK creates a presence in a key strategic automotive market for Motor1.com.

The launch of the UK Motor1.com business also foregrounds an intent to build a class-leading presence in the classic car sector, with a new digital offer being scheduled for launch to augment the Motor1.com portfolio.

“Motor1.com is following a similar growth path to its Motorsport.com sibling, we are also delighted to announce our intention to develop a presence in the classic/performance car arena,” said Love. “There is currently no true global platform serving this exciting market, but the Motorsport Network’s experience in building global content platforms allied to our rapid roll out program is ideally suited to establishing a significant brand to cater for collectors and enthusiasts.”

About Motor1.com

Motor1.com is a technologically advanced international digital media group specializing in automotive content while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, car shopping, and premium video production. It is part of the Motorsport Network family of digital media platforms and is published in multiple language editions and is viewed by millions every month

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network connects hundreds of millions of people who love motorsport and cars. Our technology and distinct brands distinguish our unique content and services to help us engage motorsport and auto fans in 17 languages. We connect this universe with television, digital content, live events, e-commerce, gaming and social networking to unify people with a passion for all things automotive. As a global digital media company, we are your gateway to the world of road and racing.