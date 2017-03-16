A General Motors emissions certification from the California Air Resources Board provides even more evidence that Buick is introducing an all-wheel drive Regal station wagon called the Tour X as a competitor in the growing segment of go-anywhere estates in the United States. The automaker’s 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is available throughout the model's lineup, too.

This certification covers a variety of models from Buick, Cadillac, and Chevrolet that use the 2.0-liter turbo engine, and it specifically lists the 2018 Regal as being among those vehicles. According to this document, buyers can get the sedan in front-wheel-drive with a nine-speed automatic. The all-wheel-drive variant is available with either eight- or nine-speed gearboxes. The Tour X wagon only comes with all-wheel drive and offers both transmissions.







Unfortunately, the CARB certification doesn’t offer any detail about the engine’s output in the Regal, and GM offers it in a variety of tunes. For example, the current 2.0-liter turbo in the existing Regal makes 259 horsepower (193 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. However, the mill produces 268 hp (200 kW) and 295 lb-ft in the Cadillac CTS, 265 hp (198 kW) and 295 lb-ft in the ATS, 272 hp (203 kW) and 295 lb-ft in the Chevrolet Camaro, and 250 hp (186 kW) and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) in the Malibu.

The new Regal uses the latest Opel Insignia Grand Sport liftback sedan and Sports Tourer wagon as its base, but small styling tweaks like a possible waterfall grille could give it in more Buick-centric look. In Europe, the model’s 2.0-liter turbo is available with up to 256 hp (191 kW) with an eight-speed automatic and torque-vectoring all-wheel drive.







The new Insignia is quite a handsome vehicle. A steeply raked windshield and flowing roof give it a sporty look, but the liftback hatch doesn’t compromise utility at the back. Sports Tourer wagon remains stylish while offering 18.4 cubic feet (520 liters) of rear cargo space or 57.85 cubic feet (1,638 liters) with the rear folded out of the way.

The Tour X wagon’s combination of turbocharged power, all-wheel drive, and storage capacity pits it against models like the Golf Alltrack and Subaru Outback. The model’s attractive looks might even garner a few glances from folks considering premium models like the Volvo V90 Cross Country or Audi Allroad.

There likely won’t be a long wait for learning more about the new Regal because Buick will reportedly debut at GM’s Warren Technical Center on April 4. A public debut will happen about a week later at the New York Auto Show.

Motor1 would like to thank the reader who emailed the link to the CARB document through our “Tip Us” tool.

Source: California Air Resources Board