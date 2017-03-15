Audi plans to “significantly rejuvenate its product range” over the next few years, according to a statement released by the German automaker today. That means a number of new electrified products and two new SUVs are on the way, all of which should be on the road by 2019.

We’ve already seen one of the new utility vehicles in the form of the Q8 concept, the production version of which will launch in calendar year 2018. But Audi also confirms that the Q4 – a smaller version of the Q5, pictured above – will appear in 2019. That’s two years earlier than we originally expected; last we heard, the Q4 had been delayed until at least 2021.

A number of updated Audi models will launch in the coming years, as well. The flagship A8 will debut later this year, and in 2018, a brand-new A7 will come to market. Audi also says that the Q2 compact crossover will “become available in additional international markets.” It’s not currently available here in the States – perhaps that’s going to change?

Despite troubles related to the Volkswagen Group diesel crisis, Audi increased its sales last year by 3.6 percent. Audi brand revenue also increased last year by 1.5 percent. Small gains, sure, but important, and the driving force behind Audi’s commitment to product rejuvenation in the near future.

