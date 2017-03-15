When a customer came to Zero to 60 Designs president Kenny Pfitzer with a 1975 Ford Bronco, he has an unusual request.

“He said his favorite car of all time was the 1969 Shelby Cobra GT 500,” Pfitzer said in a statement. “I’ve never seen a modern take on ‘Eleanor’ reincarnated as a Ford Bronco, so I immediately become interested in taking on this unique challenge.”

The result, called “Eleanor’s Big Brother,” melds visual cues from the car made famous in Gone in 60 Seconds with a long list of mechanical upgrades to ensure the restored Bronco can handle tough off-roading challenges.

Zero to 60 Designs worked with Yukon Gear & Axle to upgrade the Bronco’s driveline, installing new locking hubs, driveshafts, a custom 9-inch rear end, and a 30-foot kinetic recovery rope. Skyjacker Suspensions provided a lift kit, while Line-X Body Armor covered the Bronco’s entire bodywork in a scratch-resistant durable spray that is color-matched to the original 1969 GT 500. Visual upgrades, including new tubular doors, a new hood, and various other aluminum trim pieces, come from Wildhorses 4x4.

While the final product still resembles a Ford Bronco above all, it does pay homage to the classic “Eleanor” Mustang, with two black stripes, the aforementioned color-matching process, and large round LED headlights. Other enhancements to the 1975 donor vehicle include converting the engine from carburetors to fuel injection, a new sound system, digital instruments, 37-inch Mickey Thompson off-road tires on new wheels, RaceQuip five-point harnesses for every passenger, and even a 25-quart cooler for keeping beverages cool.

“Even though the vehicle was 41 years old, we wanted to bring a modern flavor to the Bronco, but also wanted to make sure it was still raw, aggressve, and purpose-built for the off-road,” Pftizer said.

Zero to 60 Designs previously showed off its GTT, a custom car designed to pay homage to the Ford GT, at the 2016 SEMA show.

Source: Zero to 60 Designs