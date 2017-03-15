Hide press release Show press release

Clear the Air – The $52,500 Lucid Air

The Latest Details on Pricing and Trim for the Lucid Air



On December 14, 2016, Lucid revealed the Lucid Air to the world during a private VIP event in Fremont, California. This marked our first opportunity to present the Air's design to the world and to begin demonstrating the capabilities of this groundbreaking new vehicle. The launch event was a resounding success, and we are thankful for all our partners who helped us prepare, for the many enthusiastic people who attended, and for the many positive media stories that resulted.



With the event now completed, we realize that there are aspects of the company and the Lucid Air that could use further clarification. We also realize that additional questions will arise periodically, requiring our timely response. To address these questions, we are creating a new blog series we call Clear the Air, the first edition of which I am using to elaborate further upon the pricing and features of the Lucid Air.



The Base Lucid Air



The car that we have been showing publicly represents a well-optioned Lucid Air, leading to confusion regarding the price range. Much of the speculation suggests that the starting price of the car will be over $100,000, which is not accurate. The Lucid Air will have a base price of $52,500, after the federal tax credit available to buyers of battery electric vehicles is subtracted. The base model car will be well appointed and enjoyable to drive. It will provide superior comfort, a better user interface, and better performance than comparably priced BMWs and Mercedes-Benzes.



Features of the base Lucid Air include:



240-mile range

400 horsepower (rear-wheel drive)

All hardware necessary for autonomous driving

Huge interior space in an efficient package

Two trunks, one in the front and one in the rear, with a combined storage capacity of over 32 cubic feet (similar to the volume of a 4-person hot tub)

12-way power front seats

LED multi-lens array headlights

Four screens, with interactive-touch surfaces on three

5-seat configuration with a rear bench seat

10 advanced airbags

Aluminum roof

19-inch wheels

10-speaker audio system

Over-the-air software updates



Options



Above the base model, there will be a number of available options, as demonstrated by the alpha show car, which will allow the Lucid Air to compete with the best of the large luxury cars. We don't yet have all of the options and packages ready to announce, but we can give you a sense of what options will be available:



315-mile and 400-mile-range battery options

Up to 1,000-horsepower twin-motor configuration, with all-wheel drive

Fully active suspension, delivering a world-class ride

Glass-canopy roof

Rear executive seats that recline up to 55 degrees

22-way power front seats with heating, ventilation, dynamic bolsters, and massage

21-inch Lucid-design wheels

29-speaker audio system with active noise cancellation

Expanded leather trim with corresponding material upgrades



A fully loaded Lucid Air will have higher performance, greater comfort, and better efficiency than the current high-end market benchmarks. This unique set of attributes will allow the Lucid Air to compete with the best in the world, across multiple automotive classes. The price of a fully loaded Air will be above $100,000, but we are not yet able to provide specific top-of-the-line pricing.



The Launch Edition



We have also received many questions related to the pricing and features for the 255 Launch Edition cars that will be the first customer cars off of the production line. These cars will be very well optioned as standard and will be priced over $100,000. Expect a 315-mile range, 1,000 horsepower, autonomous driving hardware, 21-inch wheels, and an upgraded audio system for starters. Some features, such as the rear executive seats, cannot yet be confirmed for early production. The Launch Edition cars will also have unique colors and badging, signifying their special nature. Additional details will be announced closer to the start of production.



We hope this post has provided additional insight into the pricing and optional feature strategy for the Lucid Air. We intend to have a car that is competitive in features and price with mid-level luxury vehicles and can also be configured to compete with the best cars in the world across classes.



We Want to Hear from You



If you have additional questions that you would like Lucid to answer, please send an email to ClearTheAir@lucidmotors.com. We will periodically answer questions using the Clear the Air series in the Lucid Stories section of our website. There may be questions that we are not able to answer, either because it is still too early in our development or because the information needs to remain confidential. We will be as transparent as possible, and we appreciate the continued interest and feedback from everyone who is joining us on our journey.



All prices and features described are subject to change. Prices are quoted with a $7,500 federal tax credit deducted from the price.