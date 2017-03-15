Barely a week since its introduction at the Geneva Motor Show, Land Rover is already letting customers spec their dream Range Rover Velar on its configurator. If buyers act fast enough to get one of the 500 First Edition models in the United States, then a fully optioned example would cost the person $103,265, including $995 destination.

In the U.S., the Velar is available with gasoline or diesel fueled versions of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that make 247 horsepower (184 kilowatts) or 177 hp (132 kW) respectively. However, the First Edition is only available with the range-topping supercharged 3.0-liter V6 with 380 hp (283 kW). An eight-speed automatic is the only available gearbox.

The Velar is available with a vast amount of amenities, and almost everything comes standard on the First Edition. The exterior benefits from the more aggressive R-Dynamic, and the panoramic sunroof blends into the top thanks to the black contrast top. The only available upholstery inside is a combination of Light Oyster and Ebony perforated leather with a suede headliner. Twenty-way power seats with heating and cooling cosset the front passengers. Folks in the back get their own heated seats, too. A 23-speaker stereo should make your music sound amazing, too. There’s also gaggle of driver assistance tech for keeping the stylish crossover on the road like adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane keeping assist.

Once someone pays $90,295 for the Velar First Edition, the few additional options just make the crossover look better. For example, Flux Silver paint is a gorgeous shade and costs an astounding $8,580. A slightly more economical option is Silicon Silver for $920. A set of 22-inch wheels is standard, but Land Rover also has a 21-inch option with five split spokes for $3,775 on the First Edition. After spending so much, maybe it's worth getting Zenith's $8,700 watch, too.

Inside, an Interactive Driver Display is a no-cost option, and it adds 12.3-inch high-definition screen to the instrument panel for viewing driver information, entertainment, and navigation. Upgrading to a radio with Sirius XM and HD capability costs $615.

As a limited-run model, most buyers probably won’t get the First Edition trim. Instead, a customer can also tack options that bring the R-Dynamic HSE trim's price to $100,075 from its base cost of $78,095. The new driver would have access to all the First Edition’s amenities except for Flux Silver paint.

The Velar goes on sale this summer in the U.S. If you don’t need all of these luxuries, then the crossover has a base price of $50,895.

Source: Land Rover