The 321-horsepower hybrid V6 returns 27 combined miles per gallon.

The Acura MDX Sport Hybrid is the company’s first ever hybrid SUV. It’s expected to hit dealerships this April, and when it does, it will come with 31 extra horsepower (23 kilowatts) and a 45 percent higher fuel economy than the standard MDX. Color us impressed.

Like its NSX supercar sibling, power comes courtesy of a 3.0-liter V6 paired to a three-motor Sport Hybrid SH-AWD powertrain (catch up on your acronyms if you don’t know what that means). It won't be as quick, unfortunately; output will be capped at 321 horsepower (239 kilowatts) and 289 pound-feet (391 Newton-meters) of torque. That makes it the most powerful SUV Acura has ever built – and the most efficient.

EPA fuel economy is rated at 26 city, 27 highway, and 27 combined miles per gallon. That signifies a six mpg increase overall over the non-hybrid MDX. Features like idle-stop capability, a more advanced seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and an electric servo brake system are in part to thank for the added fuel economy.

Together with Acura’s advanced all-wheel-drive system, the MDX hybrid includes an entire suite of safety features. That includes things like collision mitigation braking, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control, just to name a few.

The MDX also comes with an Integrated Dynamics System with four distinct driving modes, including the new Sport+. The Integrated Dynamics System manages nine different dynamic systems within the vehicle, including its electric motors, throttle, steering, transmission and Active Dampers.

As for price, the MDX Sport Hybrid will start at $51,960 when it goes on sale later this spring. That price signifies a $1,500 premium over the standard MDX SH-AWD model, which starts at $50,460.

