Prosecutors have also raided Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg.

It seems the Dieselgate ordeal is far from being over for Audi and parent company Volkswagen as the two companies are having a rough midweek following raids at their headquarters as part of the ongoing investigations about the diesel cheat. Both Audi’s HQ in Ingolstadt and VW’s main offices in Wolfsburg were raided this morning by the German prosecutors who also thoroughly checked the offices at Audi’s Neckarsulm factory.

While these investigations are being conducted in Europe, prosecutors in Munich have revealed the raids are actually related to the sale of approximately 80,000 diesel Audis in the U.S. between the years 2009 and 2015. Needless to say, these cars are suspected as carrying an illegal device meant to allow the vehicles pass the emissions tests. The prosecutors have made it clear the latest inquiries are not related to the sales of potentially rigged TDI-powered cars in Europe.

Other Dieselgate-related stories you might want to check out:

The raids took place early this morning, just a few hours before Audi’s annual press conference during which it revealed no less than €1.63 billion in provisions were set aside last year to handle the 3.0-liter V6 TDI scandal in United States, up from the €228 million a year before. As a consequence of the costly scandal and the €162-million provisions connected to the problematic Takata airbags, Audi’s operating profit in 2016 dropped by a massive 37 percent to €3.1 billion.

February wasn’t a great month in terms of sales for Audi as year-on-year deliveries dropped by 1.1 percent to about 125,100 cars. The most significant decrease in demand was in China (including Hong Kong) where deliveries fell to 32,155 units, down by 5.8 percent compared to February 2016 as a result of an ongoing dispute with the local dealers.

Find out all the important numbers from the Annual Press Conference in the press release below.

Source: Automotive News

Be part of something big