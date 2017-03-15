If you are on the market for a new supercar, McLaren is ready to let you specify your dream car. Of course, we are talking about the new 720S, which made its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show last week.

The British company has created a special microsite, dedicated to its latest entry in the supercar world. It allows you to view and explore the 720S, and also design a car to a specification of your choice.

There are three regular trim levels – standard, Performance, and Luxury, all of them detailed in the online configurator. McLaren offers a total of 34 exterior colors and several interior schemes, as well as option packs and individual options.

If you want a truly bespoke vehicle, you should call McLaren Special Operations (MSO). Only a day after the premiere of the 720S, the MSO team presented the unique 720S Velocity, featuring Nerello Red carbon fiber bodywork at the front, Volcano Red at the back, and contrasting metallic-bronze ten-spoke wheels.







Just as a reminder, the 720S is powered by a new 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, sending 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) to the rear wheels through a seven-speed paddle-shift gearbox. The motor is based on McLaren’s 3.8-liter unit, but features lighter pistons and connecting rods, a lighter crankshaft with a longer stroke, and new turbos.

Thanks to this new engine, the car accelerates from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in only 2.8 seconds, while the quarter-mile run takes 10.3 seconds. Stopping power is provided by carbon-ceramic disc brakes, pulling the 720S from 125 mph (200 kph) to a stop in 4.6 seconds.

If full-size supercars are not your thing, why not take a look at Amalgam’s 1:8 scale collection of modern and historic McLarens? Ranging from the M8D race car from 1970 to the production 650S, these models have everything you love about McLaren, just eight times smaller.

Source: McLaren