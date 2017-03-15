Jaguar’s Model X-rivaling I-Pace was introduced as a concept back in November 2016 at the Los Angeles Auto Show before travelling to Geneva in eye-catching red attire for its European debut earlier this month. To provide a taste of things to come, Jaguar organized a photo shoot of the Euro concept out on the streets of London prior to the all-electric crossover’s debut in production guise towards the end of 2017.

You’ll have to wait until the second half of 2018 to actually get behind the wheel of an I-Pace, but it should be well worth the wait. Jaguar’s very first EV will take the shape of a stylish crossover with an appealing exterior design that hopefully won’t be watered down on its way to the assembly line. The same thing can be said about the minimalist interior proposing a high-tech look somewhat similar in appearance with the recently introduced Range Rover Velar.

The I-Pace will have the technical specifications to back up the bold styling, with Jaguar promising the production version is going to boast 400 of electric horsepower (almost 300 kilowatts) and an instant torque of 700 Newton-meters (516 pound-feet). That’s going to be enough EV punch to allow the all-wheel-drive crossover run to 60 mph (96 kph) in a brisk four seconds.

Equipped with a 90-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the I-Pace will be able to travel for more than 310 miles (500 kilometers) in the New European Driving Cycle. While that sounds quite impressive, let’s keep in mind NEDC is not what you would call very accurate, so the crossover’s range in the real world won’t reach the 500-km mark. Even so, range anxiety won’t be much of an issue for potential buyers. Should owners be in a real hurry, recharging the battery pack to an 80 percent level will be done in only 90 minutes when using 50-kW DC charging.

Chief designer Ian Callum referred to the I-Pace as being quite possibly the “most important” Jaguar model since the introduction of the legendary E-Type back in the early 1960s, so it’s easy to understand why the all-electric crossover is getting so much attention these days.

Source: Jaguar