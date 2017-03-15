Hyundai is still getting things rolling for its premium Genesis brand, and the upcoming G70 sedan should give the division a jolt by adding a rear-wheel drive sedan for challenging the segment's venerable triumvirate of the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. A fresh crop of spy photos let us see how the marque’s future model is developing during cold-weather testing.

Since last seeing a G70 test mule in September, Genesis’ engineers are still keeping the model under heavy camouflage. Up front, the mesh grille and almond-shaped headlights remain present. Slits at each corner of the front fascia add more visual pizazz to the vehicle’s face.

The company strips some of the concealment off the back, and these photos reveal that there are two models under development. One has snow covering the back in addition to the camouflage, but two rectangular exhaust outlets are visible at a corner of the rear fascia. The other has a pair of oval tailpipes.

Two different treatments for the exhaust pipes point to the likelihood of at least a pair of available powertrains. However, Genesis is keeping quiet about what motivates the G70. Since the model reportedly shares underpinnings with the Kia Stinger, they might use the same drivetrains, too. The Kia’s base engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 252 horsepower (188 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (353 Newton-meters). A 3.3-liter biturbo V6 produces 370 hp (276 kW) and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm), This mill is also currently available in the Genesis G90 and G80 where it produces 365 hp (272 kW).

In Europe, the Stinger is also available with a 2.2-liter diesel that produces 197 hp (147 kW) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm). However, Genesis is delaying its launch in Europe until at least 2019, and the engine isn’t very likely for the G70 in the North American market.

So far, Genesis’ stylists are keeping the division’s vehicles fairly conservative. Touches like the G70’s rakish intakes suggest a slightly more aggressive style, but the overall shade indicates that this sedan is still more modest than the more adventurous designs from Cadillac or Lexus. The G70 should debut by the end of the year as the latest fighter in this crowded segment. Look for a trio of crossovers to join the Genesis lineup next.

