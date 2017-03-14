The next-generation Porsche Cayenne (pictured here) probably won’t debut until later this year, but company boss Oliver Blume will already confirm that the range topping version of the new crossover will be the Turbo S E-Hybrid. It’ll share the same biturbo 4.0-liter V8 with plug-in hybrid assistance from the newly revealed Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

While Blume doesn’t offer any further details about the powertrain, it would likely produce the same 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) as in the Panamera. The 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery provides the sedan with a 31-mile (50-kilometer) range on electric power. The eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic routes power to the front and rear axles, which allows the four-door to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds and top speed of 192 mph (310 kph).

“That’s kind of our idea, to promote the electric power and therefore make the top-of-the-line model a hybrid version, like the Turbo S,” Blume told Motoring.

It’s still not clear whether the biturbo V8 hybrid might also be available in the Sport Turismo. At launch, Porsche’s sole electrified powerplant for the wagon is the E-Hybrid that uses a biturbo 2.9-liter V6 for the internal combustion part of the drivetrain combo. It makes a fairly potent 456 hp (340 kW) and 517 lb-ft (700 Nm).

Porsche’s lineup will become increasingly electrified over the next few years, including additions like this pair of models and the production version of the Mission E Concept. Multiple rumors indicate the next 911 could have hybrid assistance, but there isn’t a final decision on that offering yet, according to Blume. “If you could come with a plug-in hybrid… it isn’t decided yet, but the concept of the new 911 will be able to integrate a plug-in hybrid,” he told Motoring. We expect the latest iteration of the sports coupe late next year, but it’s not clear whether the hybrid would part of the powertrain range at launch.

